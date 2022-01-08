Boris Johnson faces money to gain access to refurbishment of luxury apartment No10





Labor has asked the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to investigate WhatsApp messages between the Prime Minister and a wealthy Tory donor, who initially paid more than $ 50,000 to fund the renovation. As the row grew, a minister was forced to deny that there was any corruption in the arrangements. The latest controversy revolves around Mr Johnson’s discussion of a large exhibition plan backed by Lord Brownlow, the peer behind funding the apartment upgrade, which was apparently to be done through a trust. WhatsApp messages released Thursday showed the Prime Minister mentioned the exhibition proposal to Lord Brownlow, while asking for his help with the 112,000 renovation of his official residence, which included work by designer Lulu Lytle. In a message sent at 12:59 p.m. on November 29, 2020, Mr Johnson asked the Au Pair: I’m afraid some parts of our apartment are still a bit of a tip and I want to allow Lulu Lytle to take care of that. READ MORE Can I possibly ask him to contact you for approvals? Many thanks and all the best, Boris. Ps am on the big show plan Will come back. The peer replied at 3:44 p.m.: Sure, ask Lulu to call me and make arrangements ASAP! Thank you for thinking of GE2 [Great Exhibition 2]. He added in another post at 4:10 p.m.: I should have said, as the Trust is not yet in place (will be in January) approval is a snap as it’s just me and I know where the … The WhatsApp messages between the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow which were published in a letter from the Prime Minister’s Standards Advisor Lord Geidt to Boris Johnson (Independent Advisor on Ministers’ Interests / PA) / PA wire On January 18, 2021, Lord Brownlow attended a meeting with then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and representatives from Albert Hall to discuss the Great Exhibition 2.0 peer proposal. Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed told BBC Radio 4s Today: What we are seeing here is a case of potential cash access where Lord Brownlow was given access to ministers to try to get them influence the spending decisions of taxpayers. Lord Brownlow appears to have access to the Prime Minister because he was paying for the apartment renovations. If so, it is corruption. Asked Times Radio if the WhatsApp exchange on GE2 revealed corruption, Business Secretary Paul Scully replied: No, ministers get proposals all the time. What happened rightly was that it was pushed to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports. Pressed to find out if the peer had secured a meeting through communications with the Prime Minister, he added: Lord Brownlow made his own representations… it just wasn’t to the Prime Minister. But the important thing is that his (GE2) did not go ahead. We have the UK Festival that Theresa May announced when she was Prime Minister. It’s in our manifesto, it happens later. So there is nothing untoward happening in a few lines in a WhatsApp. Boris Johnson and his then-girlfriend, now his wife Carrie, enter 10th after winning the 2019 general election (Yui Mok / PA) / AP Archives Mr Johnson made a humble and heartfelt apology to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, on Thursday after he was not made aware of the WhatsApp exchange with Lord Brownlow when he investigated the overhaul of the line. ‘apartment last year. Mr Johnson said he did not recall the exchanges and the messages were on an old cell phone he no longer had access to. Meanwhile Lord Evans, chairman of the Independent Committee on Standards in Public Life, added to the pressure on Mr Johnson to give more power to Lord Geidt, telling The Standard he wanted an answer quick to the recommendations released last November, which include a proposal to allow the ministerial watchdog to initiate its own investigations. Mr Johnson, who ultimately footed the bill for the apartment upgrade, promised Lord Geidt more dedicated support to help him with his investigations, but did not say he would seek to strengthen its independence or its powers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-downing-street-flat-refurb-cash-for-access-row-lord-brownlow-b975446.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos