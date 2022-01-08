PM Modi security breach: amid Congress counter, party calls to rise above politics





As Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi continue to argue that there has been no security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ cavalcade on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway earlier this week, some of the leaders think the party should have taken a more nuanced position. rather than joining a political war of words with the BJP on such a sensitive issue.

Although these leaders feel that the Prime Minister, the Center and the BJP have exaggerated the problem, they believe that there was also an element of flippancy on the part of the government of Punjab, which cannot be ignored. Against this background, they argue that the party should have taken a much more mature approach. Obviously, there are two streams of opinion on the issue in Congress. A dominant section of the party still believes that the Prime Minister cannot be allowed to create and dominate the narrative and he must be aggressively thwarted at every step. Sources said Congress President Sonia Gandhi ordered the chief minister to mount an investigation while leaving the party to aggressively counter the BJP, describing the shooting of the ruling parties as an attack on the Punjab and the Punjabiyat, may have been part of this calibrated approach. Neither Sonia nor former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has spoken on the issue so far. Any other prime minister would focus on the serious breaches of national security in Pangong Tso and Arunachal Pradesh. But for the first time in 70 years, a prime minister is worried about the security threat from members of his own party? the opposition leader tweeted at Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. His colleague and party spokesman Abhishek Singhvi, on the other hand, told The Indian Express that the three main stakeholders, the PMO, the Center and the state government must rise above the policy to genuinely resolve omissions and gaps, if any, that may be found on all sides. Punjabi Congressman Manish Tewari, who had called for an investigation by a sitting High Court judge, arguing that what happened in Ferozepur was unfortunate, said: If there was a security breach compared to what was ostensibly articulated by the Prime Minister when he referred to Bathinda airport or what is officially said by the Home Office, this warrants an independent investigation. Now that the Supreme Court has the case, we’ll have to wait and see what the court decides, he said. While Congress insists there has been no security breach, Tewari has now said the courts will determine. One leader, who did not want to be identified, said it was a fact that the state police had been flippant and that there was no less failure on the part of the Center or the ministry of the Interior. The leader said that the party’s argument that the Prime Minister had returned due to low attendance at the rally put us on the wrong foot. Senior Congress official Harish Rawat said the security of the prime minister was a collective responsibility of central agencies like the SPG and state police. When there was a change in the PM’s schedule and he decided to hit the road, the course should have been sanitized. And in view of the situation resulting from the farmers’ protest and the warning they gave… it should have been reconfirmed that there is no possibility of anyone blocking the road. This did not happen, he said. At the same time, he argued that if the PM cavalcade had waited half an hour, such a situation could have been avoided. Tewari said that when the prime minister or any senior official traveled to a border area, security levels had to be higher.

