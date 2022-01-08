Imran takes action to prevent chaotic urban growth





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for clear demarcation of city boundaries across the country in order to prevent chaotic and haphazard growth of urban areas and to protect green belts.

Chairing the Housing and Construction Committee meetings and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Central Business District (CBD) and Nullah Lai Expressway, Imran stressed the need to quickly complete the government’s flagship urban development projects. .

At the meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, Imran led the construction of commercial buildings in public-private partnership in expensive areas of Islamabad.

He said the government was keeping its promise to build low-cost housing for the poor and middle class. In this regard, he added, loans worth Rs 38 billion had been disbursed so far for the construction of houses.

Read: PM asked to showcase economic progress

“For the first time in the country’s history, 12,400 low-cost, standard apartments are being provided to residents of Islamabad’s slums,” Imran said. He ordered that the boundaries of all cities be demarcated in order to protect the green belts.

The meeting was informed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the New Pakistan Housing Authority would provide subsidies for these apartments, which would keep monthly payments to a minimum. All civic amenities would be provided in these apartments, the assembly was informed.

Imran said a cricket stadium of international standards would be built in Islamabad. He stressed that commercial buildings should be built in public-private partnership in expensive areas of Islamabad.

Separately, chairing a review meeting on RUDA and CBD, Imran called for the early completion of the government’s flagship urban development projects, including RUDA and CBD in Lahore and the Nullah Lai highway in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran on Thursday praised the Communication Ministry and the National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money through transparency and digitization and for reducing the cost of building a highway by 138%. four-lane highway in relation to the PML-N government.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran admits failure of accountability

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Imran also mentioned a 125% increase in income as well as the release of land worth Rs 5.18 billion from encroachments as government achievements. “All that [was achieved] despite global price increases and inflation, ”he noted.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister shared data showing that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spent 172 million rupees against 411 million rupees of the PML-N government (2013-18) for the construction of ‘a four-lane highway. , representing a 138% reduction in costs.

The Prime Minister also shared data showing that the PTI in the first three and a half years generated revenues of 184.14 billion rupees. [in the communication sector] against 81.78 billion rupees by the PML-N government during the same period, an increase of 125%.

Youth character building

Meanwhile, speaking to famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who called on the prime minister on Thursday, Imran reaffirmed that Pakistanis as a nation can only progress by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him).

Issues relating to the proposed role of the Rehmatullil Aalameen Authority in building the character of young people in light of the core values ​​of the State of Medina, and the illustrious teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were discussed during the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2337562/imran-directs-steps-to-prevent-chaotic-urban-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos