Meadows asks Supreme Court for ‘swift’ response on January 6 Trump trial





Former President Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday asked the Supreme Court for a swift response to the Trump lawsuit against the House Jan. 6 commission looking for documents from the former president and his allies.

Meadows’ attorney, George J. Terwilliger III, filed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to quickly initiate legal action to block communications and documents Trump had prior to Jan.6 from Congress.

The Jan.6 House committee investigating the Capitol Riot said Trump, Meadows and other allies of the former president were to hand over communications relating to the events leading up to that day.

Trump has claimed executive privilege protects the communications he has within his administration, an argument lower courts have rejected.

The case is now before the Supreme Court, which is expected to give a swift response as it raises important and timely questions, Terwilliger said in the case, first reported by Politico.

Terwilliger said the case gives the court an opportunity to provide necessary oversight over the continued growth of Congressional investigations and to rule on whether Congress and the incumbent president can agree to override the protections of the executive privilege.

Meadows has been at the center of Houses’ investigation into the Jan.6 attack, as he declined to appear before the panel to discuss his communications with the former president before the Capitol riot.

He returned thousands of messages he had with Trump and other GOP lawmakers that showed him to be one of the primary planners of some of the events that occurred on January 6.

Meadows declined to give communications he had with Trump himself, citing executive privilege, despite leaked messages showing some Republicans were texting Meadows during the riot asking him to convince Trump to call off the rioters.

Terwilliger said if the Supreme Court sided with Trump and said he “has a valid claim of privilege that President BidenJoe BidenBiden is addressing to the Coloradans after the wildfires:” Incredible courage and resolve Ron Johnson to run for office: On the Money reports US reports weak job growth to end 2021 MORE cannot give up, or select committee is not pursuing a valid legislative goal, so committee Restricted should refine its investigation (or at least get back to the drawing board) in a way that could obscure much of the litigation at hand.

The Supreme Court has not commented on the case and has no deadline to respond as the investigation into the attack from a year ago continues.

The Jan. 6 panel asks former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceJan. 6 president says panel will travel this month to ask Pence to testify Meadows calls on Supreme Court for ‘swift’ response on Trump Jan 6, Schumer pleads for bill vote, filibuster reform systematic during a rare Friday session PLUS to testify on the events of that day later in January.

