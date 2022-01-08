Pak Jokowi calls on Cambodian president over Myanmar visit, message is firm





President Joko Widodo at the plenary meeting of the 31st ASEAN Summit. Photo: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo called Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen this week before the leader began his visit to Myanmar on Friday (7/1) for a dialogue with military leaders. After speaking by phone with Hun Sen, President Jokowi said in a Twitter message that if there was no significant progress on the peace plan, only non-partisan representatives of Myanmar would be allowed to attend. the ASEAN meeting. Other ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, have expressed frustration over the junta’s failure to implement the peace deal that has sparked divisions in the 10-member bloc. Prime Minister Hun Sen’s plan sparked protests from opponents of the coup regime who feared his trip would no longer legitimize the Burmese junta. His visit will be his first as head of government to Myanmar since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government on February 1, sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown. Cambodia currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which is already leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis and which in April adopted a peace plan, a five-point consensus. In Myanmar, opponents of the military regime say Hun Sen supported the junta by making the visit. In Depayin, about 300 kilometers north of the capital Naypyidaw, demonstrators burned posters of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted “Hun Sen don’t come to Myanmar. We don’t want dictator Hun Sen ”pictured on social media. President Joko Widodo called Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen this week before the leader begins his visit to Myanmar

