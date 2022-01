Xi says China fully supports Kazakh government

By CAO DESHENG in Beijing and REN QI in Moscow | China Daily | Update: 2022-01-08 07:32

Beijing opposes attempts to undermine security and stability in Central Asian country People line up for cash at ATMs in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Thursday amid protests against the government over authorities’ decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas . TURAR KAZANGAPOV / REUTERS

President Xi Jinping expressed China’s support for Kazakhstan to quell unrest in the neighboring country, saying Beijing opposes attempts to undermine the security and stability of the Central Asian nation, and also opposes attempts to damage the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. . Xi made the remarks in a verbal message sent to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday. In the message, he expressed his sincere sympathy to Tokayev for the unrest in Kazakhstan which resulted in significant casualties and loss of property. Xi appreciated the forceful steps taken by the President of Kazakhstan at a critical time to stabilize the situation, saying his efforts demonstrated that Tokayev, as a statesman, has great responsibility for his country and his people. China is firmly opposed to any force that attempts to undermine Kazakhstan’s stability and threatens the country’s security, Xi said, and is firmly opposed to any force that attempts to undermine the quiet life of the Kazakh people. While noting that China is firmly opposed to outside forces who are maliciously creating unrest and organizing a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan, Xi also expressed strong opposition to any attempt to thwart the friendship of the two countries and to harm them. to their cooperation. As a neighboring country with brotherly relations and as a permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China stands ready to provide the necessary support to Kazakhstan to help it overcome its difficulties, Xi said. Whatever risks and challenges it may face, China will, as always, be a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, he said, adding that the Chinese people will stand by the people. Kazakh forever. Further violence erupted and shootings resumed on Friday in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, as Russia sent paratroopers to help quell unrest across the country. According to the Mir-24 television channel, eyewitnesses confirmed that clashes had taken place on the outskirts of Republic Square in Almaty. The army uses loudspeakers to demand that the streets be cleaned. In addition, all residents received text messages reminding them of the curfew, the TV station reported. Reuters reporters heard explosions and gunshots as military vehicles and dozens of soldiers moved forward, although the shooting stopped after dark. The TASS news agency quoted witnesses as saying people were killed and injured in the further gunfire. Kazakh authorities have introduced a critical “red” level of terrorist danger across the country, the National Security Committee said on Friday. Kazakh President Tokayev said on Friday that order had largely been restored to the country after days of unprecedented violence. The interior ministry said security forces had placed all parts of the country “under increased protection” and that 26 “armed criminals” had been killed and 18 injured in the unrest. The red terrorist danger level means that authorities can carry out personal searches and inspections of property and vehicles, and temporarily restrict the movement of people. The red terrorist threat level also signifies the full mobilization and combat readiness of all security forces, as well as the strengthening of security measures. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Kazakhstan had adopted a series of effective measures to combat terrorism and violence in order to maintain social stability. China supports all efforts by the Kazakh authorities to help end the unrest and opposes the efforts of outside forces to create social instability and violence in Kazakhstan.

