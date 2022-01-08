Boris Johnson’s expensive change of scenery: official apartment affair





IEverything should be different this year, but Wallpapergate won’t let Boris Johnson rest in January either. The affair of the renovation of the official residence on Downing Street has continued since the publication of text messages the Prime Minister exchanged with a party donor in November 2020. Not only did they suspect Johnson, contrary to his statements, of how the renovation was funded. You agree, at least to the opposition, in suspecting that the financier, Lord Brownlow, has been rewarded with political courtesy. British prime ministers have £ 30,000 a year to keep their official houses in good repair. By the end of 2020 at the latest, it was clear to Johnson and his current wife, Carrie, that their renovation would far exceed that amount. In order to be able to foot the bill of over £ 110,000, notably through the employment of star designer Lulu Lytle, the creation of a foundation was considered. As the operation dragged on and the couple had already made contracts, Brownlow, who was supposed to run the foundation, started paying the bills out of pocket. According to media reports, Johnson has asked his ethics counselor Lord Geidt to investigate the case. It ended last spring with a clearance certificate. At the same time, the electoral commission looked into the case. At least she saw the election law violated due to covert party funding and ordered the Tories to pay a fine. As part of that investigation, private text messages came to light that called into question Geidt’s conclusion that Johnson was unaware of the funding. Johnson had asked Brownlow directly through Whatsapp.

10 Downing Street in London in December

:



Image: EPA

These SMS are now available in their entirety. Parts of his apartment looked like a dumping ground, Johnson wrote at the time, asking Brownlow if Lulu Lytle could contact him to vote so the renovation could continue. At the end, Johnson wrote: PS. I am on the plane of the great exhibition. I will come back to that. It is not known what type of exhibition plan this is. What is certain is that Brownlow, who sits on the board of directors of the Royal Albert Hall, received an appointment a little later with the then Minister of Culture to talk about the sinister GE 2.0, probably a successor to the Great Exhibition in Hyde Park. from 1851; inconclusive. Johnson humbly and sincerely apologizes The Labor Party talks about corruption. Labor politician Angela Rayner said no one should buy access or trade wallpaper for festivals. Johnson, who has now covered all of the renovation costs, sees it differently. It is customary for ministers to listen to suggestions from stakeholders, a spokesperson said. According to current practice, this idea was sent back to the line ministry, examined and ultimately not pursued by the government. In a letter to his ethics counselor, Johnson humbly and sincerely apologized for not sending the texts sooner. They were stored in a cell phone that was changed after the prime minister’s number became known on the internet, a spokesperson said. Geidt did not assume Johnson was deliberately inaccurate, but put his report into perspective: If I had found out about the exchange sooner, I would have asked more probing questions and focused my attention on them in my report. While Geidt is unlikely to make any further statements, Johnson could catch up with the matter on another track. The Labor Party has called on the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to investigate. If that were to follow the call and come to the conclusion that MP Johnson violated the code of conduct, he threatened him with a temporary suspension from the House of Commons.

