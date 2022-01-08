DNA exclusive: Videos showing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal dangerous state of mind | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security failure has turned into a huge problem regarding the Punjab. Now the Pakistani ISI, active Khalistani and anti-Indian forces around the world are now part of it. On Friday, January 7, Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyzed how anti-Indian forces use videos to create a separatist atmosphere in Punjab as it did in the 1980s. In one of the animated videos, an angry mob on a tractor surrounds Prime Minister Modi’s convoy during a flyby. This video, which looks suspiciously like the incident on January 5 when Prime Minister Modis’ convoy got stranded during a flyover over Punjabs Ferozepur, surfaced on social media nearly a year ago. Video shows the crowd running to kill the jawans who were in charge of the PM’s security, who then run away, leaving the PM alone in the midst of the angry crowd. A song from the Punjab plays in the background of this video which says that if the Prime Minister tries to set foot in the Punjab, what they do to him will never be forgotten. This video was uploaded to YouTube on December 1, 2020, 400 days before the Ferozepur incident. It was told on social media how Modi would be surrounded during a flyby through this video. #DNA : PM @sudhirchaudhary Videos – https://t.co/ZoADfwSi4S pic.twitter.com/rpsHua5JP2 Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 7, 2022 The video was uploaded by a Dhaka Gaming YouTube account which operates out of America. In another “coincidence”, the Khalistani Sikhs For Justice organization is based in America and its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu operates from there. These Khalistani forces are not only against the Punjab but also against the Punjabis. Other similar animated videos have flooded social networks. In another of these videos, PM Modi is shown hanging from a flyover attached to a tractor. All of these videos were uploaded between December 2020 and January 2021. This was the time when the farmers’ movement was active in Delhi. These videos have different songs in the background – but in each one the Prime Minister is threatened and they describe how he will be surrounded and attacked. We can therefore imagine that if the PM convoy had not returned to Delhi that day, what could have happened to it during the overflight! Live

