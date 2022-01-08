Democrats hail Biden for calling Trump





(The Hill) – Democrats have been waiting a year for President Joe Biden to challenge former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and identify the role Trump played in making his supporters fight like hell to dispute the result.

Standing on the Capitol on Thursday, Biden finally did just that.

A common sentiment among Democrats is that Biden was not tough enough on Trump as the former president relentlessly accuses Democrats of rigging the election and making repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud in which various maneuvers legal and state certifications have failed to prove.

Democrats say they waited for Biden to respond in kind, as the stakes rise even higher in a midterm election year in which his poll numbers drop and Democrats risk losing both chambers of Congress.

Hey, White House, more of that please, said a Democratic strategist from Bidens on the Jan.6 speech. Much more than that.

Biden on Thursday accused the former president, whom he never spoke to by name, of putting his own interests above those of the country, of spreading a web of lies that laid the groundwork for the attack on the Capitol and present a clear threat to democracy.

It was one of the strongest speeches Biden has ever given and struck the perfect balance between remembering the tragedies of the day while clearly and directly describing who was responsible for the attack and that they continue their efforts. to this day, said Democratic strategist Eddie Vale. .

The Memo: No more ‘the old guy’ as Biden tackles Trump head-on

Other Democrats have said that the address in which Biden sought to dismantle Trump’s electoral falsehoods and pay homage to those affected by the riot was one for the history books.

“President Bidens ‘speech was one of the best speeches I’ve heard from a sitting president,” said Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod, who served as Bidens’ presidential campaign assistant in 2020. He grabbed it the occasion and delivered the passionate and substantive speech our country needed. to hear that day, while strongly calling on President Trump for his role in inciting and applauding the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Since Biden took office, he has rarely referred to his predecessor and generally does not refer to Trump by name.

There were a few exceptions. Biden rebuked Trump’s election lies in a major voting rights speech last summer and then slammed then-Virginia Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin as Donald Trump’s sidekick at a rally for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat who lost to Youngkin.

The White House on Thursday disputed the idea that Biden would have hesitated to call Trump and suggested he would continue to use the Jan.6 insurgency as a motive for action on voting rights.

The president launched his campaign on the idea that the former president posed a unique threat to the soul of our country and he made this point throughout the campaign and during the last year in office, has White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing following the presidents’ speech.

We would say the fact that he never hesitated to make it clear that his predecessor, former President Trump, was a threat to democracy, posed a threat to democracy, throughout his presidency, and that was one of the main reasons President Biden ran. for the office, Psaki said.

John Anzalone, who polled for the Bidens 2020 campaign, said Bidens’ remarks would resonate with Americans who want those responsible for the riot to be held accountable.

Anzalone pointed to a recent poll by the Democratic polling company Navigator showing that 78% of Americans think it is important for federal law enforcement to find and prosecute rioters who have violated Capitol Hill. The same poll also found that 72% oppose the actions of Trump supporters who burst onto Capitol Hill a year ago.

I thought he was showing real leadership and had a very strong message for the American people who are disturbed by the actions taken on January 6, Anzalone said.

But while Democrats praised Bidens’ rhetoric, some Republicans and conservative commentators have suggested his comments were divisive.

Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, argued that Bidens’ remarks would resonate with Democrats but not with independents and Republican voters who recognize his election.

The less political the better for Biden, and that was political, Heye said. By attacking Trump today and doing it with as much force as he did, it’s not clear what Biden hoped to accomplish or what the strategy was. It certainly doesn’t lower the temperature.

Speaking to reporters following his remarks, Biden said he refused to address Trump by name because he did not want to make it a contemporary political battle between him and his predecessor. At the same time, he spoke of a need for the nation to face the truth in order to heal.

It’s about seeing this moment as an inflection point, not just on a former president, but on who we are as a country, if Republicans in Congress are going to step up, which the American people can rest assured in terms of. of his efforts to fight for the protection of their basic rights, Psaki said. It’s bigger than a former president.

Trump attacks Biden in January 6 speech

Biden is expected to give another speech on voting rights in Atlanta on Tuesday, which would give him another opportunity to mention the former president and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. But it is too early to say whether the speech Thursday predicts a wider messaging shift.

Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said she would also like to see a lot more of the fiery rhetoric delivered by Biden on Thursday, but she remained skeptical about whether he would continue down that path.

There is no reason to believe, based on President Bidens’ strong rhetorical and light-hearted speech, that he cannot continue to do just that, Setzer said. Bidens’ words against Trump were clear and effective, but where is the responsibility, and why is this speech only taking place a year later?

Setzer said Biden and his administration failed to cope with the gravity of the political division of nations.

Combined with [Attorney General] Merrick Garlands said yesterday that the administration and his Justice Department are a day behind, a dollar less, and haven’t had time to save democracy, she said.

