Anniversary of the Capitol riots: Joe Biden says Donald Trump “spread a web of lies” about election result

What has changed in the year since the capture of the Capitol? ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who, along with his team, was the only press team to enter the building as the riot unfolded, returns to the scene a year later.

Joe Biden said Donald Trump “spread a web of lies” about the 2020 election result, as he blamed the former Republican president for the Capitol Hill riots.

That day last year, a mob stormed the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of Mr. Biden’s electoral victory over Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump “spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Joe Biden said on anniversary of deadly riot

Speaking on the anniversary of the January 6 attack, which left five dead, the Democratic President said: “A year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked.

The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.

He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than those of his country.

“Because his battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our constitution.”

Robert Moore sheds light on possibility of political violence in America’s future, fears Donald Trump fires US president

He said Mr. Trump preemptively sowed doubt on the election outcome for months, looking for a “pretext to cover up the truth.”

The 2020 election was the biggest demonstration of democracy in U.S. history, Biden added, citing the fact that more than 150 million Americans voted despite the pandemic.

For the first time in our history, a president did not just lose an election, he was trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power while the violent crowd burst into the Capitol, “he added.

House lawmakers and politicians were evacuated as rioters stormed the room. Credit: AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led a bicameral prayer vigil on Thursday on the steps of the center east of the U.S. Capitol, one of the last moments to mark the anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol. President Pelosi observed a minute of silence in memory of the anniversary of the insurgency and said, “We pray in prayerfully celebrate one year since the insurgency and patriotically honor the heroes who have defended the Capitol and our democracy on this day. -the.

“Let us all join here in a minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives and sacrificed so much for our democracy that day.” Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church offered a prayer and Sara Sheffield of the United States Marine Band sang to commemorate Solemn Remembrance Day.

Congress leaders hold a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol to mark the anniversary of the attacks

In scenes that resonated around the world, protesters were filmed ransacking offices, breaking into the Senate Chamber and clashing with armed police in January.

The storming of the capital, which resulted in the death of a woman, was exclusively captured by an ITV News team who followed the crowd as they charged up the large marble steps in front of the flat -form of inauguration of Mr. Biden and in the House of the people.

Watch ITV News eyewitness report from inside the United States Capitol as Trump supporters storm the building

The scenes of violence came after weeks of baseless claims that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump, who refused to concede his loss to the then president-elect.

The Trump campaign team led by Rudy Giuliani has alleged a widespread conspiracy by Democrats to dump millions of illegal votes into the system without any evidence.

Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the January riots. Credit: AP

Referring to such misinformation, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris slammed those who spread lies in the preparation for the violence that day.

“If we don’t stand up for it, democracy will not hold up. It will falter and fail,” Ms. Harris said before introducing the president.

“What was at stake then and now was the right to have our future decided as prescribed by the constitution: by us the people, all the people.”

Defending himself against the allegations, Mr. Trump later issued a statement in which he said watching Mr. Biden speak would have been “very hurtful to many people.”

Despite evidence to the contrary, he continues to claim that the 2020 elections were “rigged”.

“They’ve been spreading a ‘network of lies’ about me and Russia for four years in an attempt to overturn the 2016 election, and now they’re lying about how they interfered in the 2020 election as well. Big Tech has been used illegally, ”he said.

Donald Trump continues to claim that the 2020 election was a rigged vote. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, thanked the “heroism” of the Capitol Police and institutional staff as she “recognized the horror of this day.”

“Faced with extreme danger, they all risked their safety for our democracy by protecting the Capitol complex,” she said.

“To ensure that Congress can achieve our goal and honor our duty to the constitution and our country.

“That day and the following days, they were the defenders of our democracy,” Pelosi added before presiding over a thoughtful silence in memory of the Capitol Hill police officers who died in the days following the riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a thoughtful silence in the House chamber

While Congressional Republicans almost universally condemned the attack in the days that followed, most remained loyal to the former president. Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers to attend the Capitol commemoration ceremonies, warned that the threat persists. “

Matt Braynard, center, speaks at a candlelight vigil in support of so-called “political prisoners” of the January 6 uprising. Credit: AP

The nation’s divisions remained clear even on the anniversary of the attacks, as congressional leaders held a vigil in honor of the officers who protected the Capitol, activists also held a candlelight vigil hosted by the right-wing group “Look Ahead America” ​​in support of which they called the “political prisoners” of the insurgency in the central Washington detention center where several are being held.

Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli ​​Babbitt, a protester shot dead in the January 6 riots, was one of those who spoke at the vigil, defending her “legitimate right to protest”. girl.

Meanwhile, supporters of former President Donald Trump and members of the far-right group Proud Boys also gathered in a “Justice for the January 6 vigil” at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Thursday.

