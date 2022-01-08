Revocation of 2,078 IUPs to begin next week





JAKARTA, investor.id – Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said revocation of 2,078 mining permits (IUPs) will begin on January 10, 2022, as ordered by President Joko Widodo . “The revocation will be carried out from Monday tomorrow. The IUP will be carried out on Monday, and we have coordinated with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources,” Bahlil said at a press conference at his office, Jakarta, Friday (7/1). Bahlil said the revocation of the permit was a firm step taken by the government, as companies whose permits had been approved failed to execute them immediately and did not even submit their work plans to the government for many years. In addition, the mining IUP total reached 5,490 with a revocation plan of 2,078 IUP. This means that up to 37.8% or nearly 40% of the permits granted are not useful in encouraging economic growth. He said that the process of revoking mining permits would not be indiscriminate, without having to look at who owns it, it is because the government must be ordered in the applicable rules. “I know I have a lot of friends, and maybe in the corporate group when I was. But the rules have to be enforced, not for one particular person / group,” Bahlil said. President Joko Widodo during a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday (6/1/2022) .Source: BSTV The plan is that when the mining license is revoked, the central government will immediately distribute the land for economic activities in the area. Under Jokowi’s guidelines, the land that was the old mining license will be handed over to a number of groups such as cooperatives, BUMDs, national / regional contractors who have fulfilled the conditions, to religious organizations and to credible businesses. “So that there really is equality. So I always hear that some of my brothers / the community think it’s like we, I’m sorry, can be controlled by a certain group. We can’t. “For the prosperity of the people as much as possible, to build national economic growth. I think that is what is important on this very noble occasion,” Bahlil concluded. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/business/277423/bahlil-pencabutan-2078-iup-mulai-dilakukan-pekan-depan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos