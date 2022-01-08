People who surrendered their parents for their role in the Capitol bombing | Attack on the US Capitol





A year after the attack on Capitol Hill by loyalist supporters of Donald Trump, many families are still reeling from members fighting over law enforcement and children traumatized by their parents’ involvement in the insurgency.

Jackson Reffitt, 19, from Texas, called the FBI weeks before his father Guy Reffitt stormed the United States Capitol in January, saying his father hinted at doing something big , Teen Vogue reported.

In text messages obtained by the magazine, Jackson’s younger sister texted her father in a family group chat, writing: Daddy, please be safe !! You know that you are risking not only your business, but your life as well.

Guy Reffitt replied: I have no intention of throwing it out. I love you ALL with ALL of my heart and soul. It is for our country and for ALL of you and your children. God bless us all

Guy Reffitt has since been charged with numerous crimes.

The charges relate to obstructing formal proceedings, obstructing justice for threatening his children, transporting firearms with the intention of using them in the mob attack on the Capitol and a accusation of the offense of access to land protected by the secret services without legal authority.

While in prison awaiting trial, Elder Reffitt texted news articles to the family newsgroup with photos of himself during the riots.

Jackson told Teen Vogue that as the attacks unfolded, live on television, he received a phone call from the FBI, asking him to confirm his father’s identity and he confirmed that it ‘was his father at the riot.

Jackson now lives far from his family and rarely communicates with them.

He was one of the best fathers of all time, he told the magazine. He made me the man I am today. He taught me to be honest, not to steal, all those clichés. I believe he raised me to do what I did.

When Jackson talks to his mother, she calls him the Gestapo, referring to the Nazi secret police. His older sister, Sarah, 24, would remain in disbelief of Jackson.

According to Sarah, she knows their father loves Jackson, which makes her even more upset to accept that her brother has turned him over to the FBI.

It’s hard not to condemn Jackson by standing up for my dad, she said. I will not call [my dad] a hero to go [to the Capitol], she added, but said: He’s a hero to me because he’s my dad, but not for that.

Sarah also doesn’t think her father should be jailed while awaiting trial. Unlike the judge in the Guy Reffitts case, she does not see her father as a danger to the community.

In a letter from prison obtained by ProPublica, Guy Reffitt wrote: January 6 was nothing less than a satirical way of overthrowing a government. If the reversal was the quest, he undoubtedly would have been reversed.

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Liz Cheney, the Republican MP and co-chair of the Capitol Attack select committee, explained how the crowd was on the verge of violently overturning the election result but failed.

Meanwhile, Robyn Sweet, the 35-year-old daughter of a Virginia man, Douglas Sweet, must be the daughter of a Capitol Hill insurgent.

Douglas Sweet, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, was sentenced to 36 months probation with one month of house arrest, a fine and community service.

Robyn Sweet said that once, while protesting against schools named after Confederate Generals, she saw her father across a parking lot, standing under a Confederate flag with his friends.

It’s like living those mirror lives, Robyn told the magazine. When a friend linked her to a news article mentioning her father as one of the rioters arrested on January 6, Robyn said she felt relieved because she knew he was safe.

Since then, Robyn and his father have limited their conversation topics to light topics.

We can’t even talk about religion, politics or current affairs, she said.

While Jackson and Robyn remain in touch with their families, although to varying degrees, Helena Duke, 19, has not spoken to her mother, Therese Duke, since the day she found out her mother was a part from the Capitol crowd. .

After a video showing Therese harassing a Capitol Police officer and then being punched in the face appeared online, Helena tweeted, in what has become a viral post: Hi Mom, remember the time when you told me i shouldn’t go to [Black Lives Matter] protests because they could turn violent what you?

Helena has since moved across her mother’s country and says they barely make contact.

It still horrifies me today that she did such a thing. I tried to close the last chapter of my life in order to heal completely, Helena said.

Nonetheless, Helena mourns the relationship she had with her mother. As a child, my mother was my idol. She was the fun mom that all of my friends loved. She was so loving and full of life. I would like people to know how painful it is to mourn the life of a parent who is still living, Helena said.

Since the riots, federal prosecutors have filed lawsuits against 727 people for their involvement in the deadly riots.

