Government expects more than 4% economic growth this year: Imran Khan





Pakistani PM says first three years of incumbent governments are economic successes

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan is expected to achieve more than 4% economic growth in the current fiscal year, noting that this has happened despite several major local and international challenges.

Given that we have inherited a huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unstable financial conditions, a less competitive business environment and weaker incentive policies for the private sector, the three years of the current government are an economic success, he said at a meeting of the Macroeconomic Council. Advisory Group, reiterating the position of the governments of the day that the ongoing economic difficulties are the result of the policies of previous leaders.

Emphasizing that in addition to the challenge posed by the balance of payments crisis of 2018, the government has also faced economic problems due to COVID-19; high prices of raw materials on the international market; and the direct and indirect impact of an impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, he said government policies have been effective.

Compared to its regional neighbors, the prime minister said, Pakistan has demonstrated exceptional performance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the government’s smart lockdown policy, coupled with incentives for the construction industry, social protection programs and subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses, had helped the country’s economy grow steadily. durable, saying it was appreciated by analysts around the world.

The meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group reviewed the overall economic situation of the country, as well as the measures taken by governments to minimize the impact of inflation on the common man, and its economic achievements over the past three years. The participants were informed of the measures taken for economic stabilization and were informed that the country had experienced a 25% growth in exports; 38% increase in tax revenue; and 27% in remittances.

The meeting was also informed that government policies had enabled a reduction in monthly circular debt, as well as record profits for the agricultural sector through the transfer of additional Rs. 1,100 billion to farmers. The industrial sector, he said, had recorded Rs. 900 billion in profits, and the information technology sector also flourished.

Participants learned that the government had kept its promise of a welfare state by launching a social security program under the Ehsaas initiative and had put in place institutional reforms in line with the demands of the Financial Action Task Force for prevent the country from entering its blacklist. Despite these efforts, the country remains on the gray list of guard dogs.

Relevant authorities presented proposals to the meeting to mitigate the impact of high global commodity prices on ordinary people, including increasing incomes; purchasing power; extend social safety nets; and provide targeted grants for middle and lower income classes. The prime minister, according to a statement released by his office, called on relevant departments to coordinate and implement long and short-term plans to improve the macroeconomic and economic conditions of the people.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of National Food Security Fakhar Imam, Minister of State. Farrukh Habib, advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood, and special assistants to Prime Minister Sania Nishtar and Shahbaz Gill, as well as State Bank Governor Reza Baqir and other senior officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/government-expects-over-4-economic-growth-this-year-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos