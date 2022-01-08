Standards watchdog asked to probe ‘comfortable’ texts between Boris Johnson and Lord Brownlow

THE RELATIONSHIP between a conservative peer and senior members of the government should be investigated, opposition politicians said.

It comes after the publication yesterday of a series of text messages between the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow in connection with an ongoing investigation into the renovation of the Downing Street apartment.

Critics say the posts show a warm relationship between Mr Johnson and The Peer, who was funding more than 100,000 of the luxury overhaul, and has the potential to be a money-for-access affair.

The funds, about 112,000 in total, were repaid by the prime minister after the financial package was reported in the press in early 2021.

In the November 2020 message exchange, Mr Johnson referred to GE 2 with Lord Brownlow and then thanked him for his review of the project.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson berated missing Whatsapps describing apartment # 10 as ‘a tip’

Further investigation revealed that the peer then met with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss plans for something called Great Exhibition 2.0.

Downing Street insisted that this project fell through and was scrapped in favor of what was originally called the Brexit Festival, and was later replaced by the UK Festival and the Unboxed Festival.

However, Labor said the project should be investigated, arguing it showed the peer gained favorable access to ministers because he paid for the PM’s renovation.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said Labor had asked the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to investigate the exchange.

Mr Reed said the texts mattered hugely, arguing that they showed Lord Brownlow appeared to have access to the Prime Minister because he was paying for renovations to the apartment at No 11 Downing Street.

He said: If so, it is corruption.

And what we are seeing here is a case, potentially, of cash for access where Lord Brownlow has had access to ministers to try to influence them over decisions to spend taxpayers’ money, which is why this is so important.

These very comfortable text messages show that there was a quid pro quo between the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow, and we need to get to the bottom of this.

READ MORE: Tories fined over 52,000 undeclared donations for refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s luxury apartment in Downing Street

Asked why the posts are problematic given that the Great Exhibition has not been given the green light, Mr Reed replied: The question is not whether this has happened, it is to whether the rich can pay to have access to government ministers to try to influence them on how they decide to spend taxpayer money.

SNP deputy chief in Westminster Kirsten Oswald said the swap was evidence of government corruption.

She said: “Boris Johnson stumbles from scandal to scandal. These damning revelations show once again that his government is driven by rampant corruption and cronyism.

“The Prime Minister may believe he dodged a bullet during LordGeidt’s investigation, but these texts highlight the scandal of money against access to the heart of Downing Street.

“In any other country or government, occasional text messages between a prime minister and a party donor asking for money for a lavish apartment renovation in return for access to government and favors would be categorized as blatant corruption . ”

Business Secretary Paul Scully said Mr Johnson had entered into appropriate communication with Lord Brownlow, who was supposed to run a charitable trust to take care of the upkeep of Apartment No.11 and nothing untoward was going on. had happened.

In a WhatsApp message sent on November 29, 2020, Conservative Party leader Mr Johnson asked Lord Brownlow if he would agree to interior designer Lulu Lytle to start work.

He added: Ps am on the big show plan Will come back.

The peer said he would sort the apartment as soon as possible, adding: Thanks for thinking about GE2.

On January 18, 2021, Lord Brownlow attended a meeting with Mr. Dowden and representatives from Albert Hall to discuss the Great Exhibition 2.0 peer proposal.

Downing Street said the nomination was unsuccessful, although the government is pursuing the UK Festival, which was first announced in 2018.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said the suggestion from conservative peers was treated the same way a member of the public would have been in that a ministry will consider it and vote on it.

Mr Scully told Times Radio: Ministers get proposals all the time and what happened rightly was that it was passed on to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) where he is.

Lord Brownlow made his own legwork and it wouldn’t have gone to the Prime Minister, but the important thing is he didn’t go ahead so nothing untoward is going on, you know, a few lines in a WhatsApp .

READ MORE: Election commission to investigate refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street apartment

Yesterday it emerged Mr Johnson must have made a humble and heartfelt apology to his standards adviser Lord Geidt after failing to inform him of the SMS exchange with Lord Brownlow when he investigated the financing of the works last year.

The Prime Minister said he did not remember the exchanges and that the messages were on an old cell phone to which he no longer had access.

Downing Street had hoped to finally end the case after Lord Geidt said it would not have changed his conclusion that Mr Johnson had not violated the Ministerial Code, although he clearly expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the way the problem had been handled.

Initially, the Prime Minister said he did not know who was paying for the work and was unaware that the funds came from Lord Brownlow.