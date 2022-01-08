Secure All Recordings, Suspend Investigations: PM Modi Security Breach SC: The Tribune India





Satya Prakash Tribune press service New Delhi, January 7 Amid heated controversy over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab, the Supreme Court today ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to secure and immediately keep all documents relating to the visit. Read also : Modi’s “zinda laut paya” remark may tarnish the image of Punjab: farm manager Dallewal Punjab CM Channi hints at “other reasons” for PM Modi’s return Drama as BJP has no base in Punjab: Navjot Sidhu on Modi’s “security breach” Farmers didn’t want to harm PM: BKU Congress targets SPG as BJP links Punjab’s CMO to security ‘breach’ “We ask the Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Chandigarh and an officer of the National Investigation Agency, not below the rank of Inspector General, to be appointed by the Director General of the National Investigation Agency to assist the Registrar General of Punjab. and the High Court of Haryana, to immediately secure and seize the files of the state police as well as of the central agencies, ”ordered a magistracy headed by CJI NV Ramana. He called on the government of the Punjab, police authorities, the SPG and other central and state bodies to provide the necessary assistance to the registrar general “to secure and seize the files”. The order follows a motion filed by Lawyer’s Voice, calling for a full investigation into the Prime Minister’s security failure on Wednesday. The judiciary, which also included Judge Surya Kant and Judge Hima Kohli, asked the committees set up by the Center and the Punjab not to to go ahead with their respective investigations for now and posted the case for hearing on Monday. “We are not including this in our order, but ask the two committees to maintain their operations until Monday,” CJI said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that the Center committee was not supposed to punish an officer in the Punjab and was only concerned with determining why and how the security breach occurred. As Mehta called it a serious concern that led to the international embarrassment, Punjab’s Advocate General DS Patwalia said there was certainly a failure, but the Center and the state committees should keep their horses until Monday. “Mr. Modi is our Prime Minister and although this petition smacks of politics, we are not against it,” he said. Previously, senior attorney Maninder Singh, representing the petitioners, called for the state committee to be suspended. Referring to the Sikhs’ declarations for justice, he said it could be a problem of cross-border terrorism. The petitioners wanted the court to issue orders fixing and suspending the responsibility of the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and the Director General of the State Police; and order the Center to initiate ministerial action against them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/secure-all-records-put-probes-on-hold-sc-on-security-lapse-359154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos