Meadows urges Supreme Court to take up Trump case that seeks to keep presidential files secret





In a brief filed Friday, Meadows, who faces a potential criminal contempt charge for failing to comply with the House committee’s January 6 subpoena, argued that the Supreme Court should allow elders presidents to have a say in executive secrecy and that the High Court should put limits on what it claims is an ever-expanding approach to congressional investigations.

In his lawsuit, Trump claimed that executive privilege should allow him to prevent the select committee from obtaining some of the documents from the National Archives, the custodian of his administration’s records in the White House. President Joe Biden backed off from Trump’s claims and decided the Archives should turn over the documents.

“What sets this case apart is the undisputed fact that, under the Presidential Records Act, President Biden does not have the power to personally disclose President Trump’s records, just as it does under the Constitution. , Congress does not have the power to compel the production of privileged material, “said the amicus brief of Meadows, from his legal team at law firm McGuireWoods. “Unless the Court steps in to say otherwise, presidential advisers will now have to assume that all it takes is a change of party in the presidency and a sympathetic committee chairman in Congress to compel disclosure of their opinions and other presidential communications. “

“Unless this Court intervenes, the select committee’s investigation will represent the greatest extension of the power of Congress to investigate and target private citizens since the days of the House’s anti-American activities committee,” wrote the defending team Meadows, who is a former Republican member. of Congress.

The Washington federal appeals court that ruled against Trump in December approved the legitimacy of the House investigation.

Meadows also told the Supreme Court he believes it should hear Trump’s case because it has implications for several witnesses the House committee called for documents.

Meadows and more than a dozen others have filed a separate lawsuit to challenge the committee, and these cases are in their early stages before trial judges. Meadows said in his case that if he answers a question the committee asks him or hands over any documents its members want, he could reveal information Trump is trying to keep secret.

“The former officials are therefore left to navigate conflicting instructions from the outgoing president and the former president under whom they served. If they follow President Biden’s direction and provide privileged testimony in Congress, they effectively dismiss President Trump’s assertion of executive privilege as well as the ruling of this Court. possibility of clarifying the waiver of privilege held by former presidents, ”Meadows lawyers wrote. “If they follow President Trump’s instructions and challenge a subpoena without first seeking legal recourse (such as [Meadows] a), they face the prospect of prosecution. “

The House asked the Justice Department to prosecute Meadows for contempt of Congress for failing to testify, but he was not charged.

The House also wants the Supreme Court to quickly consider Trump’s demands in the case. The committee is working to publish an interim report with initial findings by the summer.

By keeping questions of executive privilege in court, Trump has so far delayed the release of documents and chilled witnesses responding to House subpoenas since the fall.

