Imran Khan should be exposed to nation, says Nawaz Sharif





ANI | Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:08 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jan. 8 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered members of his party not to let Imran Khan off the hook after a report from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review committee revealed that the PTI concealed foreign funding worth millions of rupees. “Don’t let (Prime Minister) Imran Khan get away with being caught red-handed stealing money with the party’s foreign funding. His so-called honest image has been completely shattered. and it should be on display in front of the nation, ”Nawaz said at a party meeting, attended by its central and Punjabic leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, in Model Town here on Thursday via video link, reported Dawn. He told party members not to allow both houses of parliament to run smoothly until “justice” is done. Party member Nawaz Sharif told PML-N leaders to do not let the subject go extinct until it reaches its natural conclusion., who has been in the UK for ‘medical treatment’ since November 2019, urged participants to speak out against the Prime Minister’s alleged fraud Imran Khan on all platforms.

PML-N Supreme Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been ordered to start convening workers’ conventions at the district and division levels of the Punjab, in order to mobilize party members before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) planned an anti-inflationary march. on Islamabad in March. “Do not let the National Assembly, the Punjab Assembly and the Senate run smoothly, and aggressively shake up this case in which the real face of Imran Khan has been exposed,” he said. We must not allow an easy escape to the “selected” on this issue, “he argued. According to a party source, prosecution of the case in court has also been discussed, but no decision has been taken. “The party will first see what action the ECP takes,” he said. Nawaz Sharif also called on the party leadership to prepare for a decisive anti-inflation march on Islamabad proposed by the PDM in March. Said workers’ conventions should be held at district and division levels and that the reorganization of the party should be completed at the district level as soon as possible, “said an insider, Dawn News reported. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also planned a long march against the PTI government in Islamabad. February 27 (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/foreign-funding-imran-khan-should-be-exposed-before-nation-says-nawaz-sharif20220108110635 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos