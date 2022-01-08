The money seized will not be returned to a Montrealer accused of threatening Donald Trump





By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted Jan 7, 2022 3:14 p.m.

Smaller font Decrease article font size

-A

Larger font Increase article font size

A +

A Quebecer accused of mailing poison to then-President Donald Trump will not be returned more than US $ 2,000 seized by US authorities.

Dabney L. Friedrich, federal judge in Washington, DC, today denied a petition from Pascale Ferrier for the return of the money, which was seized during her arrest at the U.S. border in September 2020.

Read more: Quebec woman accused of sending ricin letter to Trump too dangerous to be released, prosecutors say

Lawyers representing Ferrier, who is being held in a Washington jail, argued in a virtual court appearance that she needed the money to buy items such as shampoo, underwear and hair. extra food, as well as to call family in Canada.

2:29 Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in the ricin letter case Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in the ricin letter case September 22, 2020

But the judge sided with a federal prosecutor, who argued that the money was evidence that could be presented in court.

Trending Stories

Sunwing plane party organizer slams airlines, some passengers catch COVID

Ahmaud Arbery’s assassins sentenced to life imprisonment

The story continues under the ad

Prosecutor Michael Friedman also said that a sealed file regarding actions Ferrier allegedly took after his arrest suggests that returning the money could pose a risk to public safety.

Read more: A plea in progress for a Quebecer accused of sending poison to Donald Trump

Friedman asked the court to order Ferrier to undergo a 30-day mental health assessment, a motion the defense opposed.

Friedrich did not rule on the request today, asking the prosecution to provide more information on the duration of the assessment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS REPORTING AN ERROR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8496202/seized-cash-montreal-woman-donald-trump-ricin-letter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos