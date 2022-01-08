Indonesia aims for sustainable fish farming with aquaculture villages





Indonesia plans to have a network of 136 dedicated aquaculture villages by the end of this year.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to boost exports of its world-renowned aquaculture products, namely shrimp, lobster, crab and seaweed.

Experts have welcomed the plan, but say it must be supported by sound environmental planning, in particular avoiding the clearing of mangrove forests and ensuring proper waste management.

Indonesia is a major exporter of farmed seafood, but fish farming in the country has long been at the expense of carbon-rich mangrove forests and other important coastal ecosystems. DENPASAR / JAKARTA The Indonesian government plans to have a network of dozens of villages with aquaculture farms by the end of the year, with the aim of stimulating the post-pandemic economic recovery by meeting the global demand for fruit from breeding sea. Indonesia’s Fisheries Ministry said in December that it had established six of these so-called aquaculture villages and would add 130 more by the end of 2022. The villages will grow high-value aquaculture products, including fish. shrimp, lobster, crab and seaweed. Boosting the production of commodities for export is the priority, said TB Haeru Rahayu, the ministry’s director general of aquaculture fisheries, at an online event. He added that the program would strengthen the country’s food security and create new jobs. At the start of his second term in 2019, President Joko Widodo ordered the Ministry of Fisheries to increase the country’s aquaculture productivity. Global aquaculture production increased by 527% between 1990 and 2018, with Indonesia among the world’s top producers. The country’s aquaculture production in the third quarter of 2021 was 12.25 million metric tonnes, an increase of 6% over the same period in 2020. The aquaculture sector contributed the equivalent of 1.94 million dollars in non-tax government revenue for the year to November 2021, well above the target figure of $ 1.39 million, according to the ministry. While Indonesia is one of the world’s largest exporters of frozen seawater shrimp, it lags behind its neighbors in exports of freshwater shrimp and fresh, salted or smoked shrimp. Some of its main export species include the Asian tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) and white leg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei). Experts have praised governments’ efforts to boost the aquaculture sector, but say it must ensure sustainable environmental planning, especially in terms of land clearing and waste management for farms. The development of aquaculture farms in Indonesia has typically resulted in the clearing of carbon-rich mangrove forests to build shrimp and fish ponds, said Abdul Halim, executive director of the Center for Maritime Studies for Humanity. Over the past three decades, Indonesia has lost almost half of its mangrove area, according to the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR). In 2021, President Widodo has set an ambitious goal of replanting mangroves on 600,000 hectares (1.5 million acres) of degraded coastline by 2024. Abdul said the government must also be able to address the waste management issues long associated with aquaculture farms, which typically dump waste into the sea or lakes. The Ministry of Planning in 2019 announcement that 15 lakes were in critical condition due to environmental degradation, mainly caused by human activities, such as pollution, logging and destructive fishing practices. Recurrent massive fish mortalities are frequently reported events in some lakes. Abdi Suhufan, national coordinator of the Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) NGO in Indonesia, said the government must address fundamental challenges facing the country’s aquaculture sector, such as a detailed map of farms, a clearly defined status for land and rational water management. . Revitalizing the shrimp farming industry has been a perennial government priory for years, with a focus on preventing mangrove deforestation. However, there has been little to no progress on this front, Abdi said. There has to be a reformative change in the aquaculture sector if it is to meet productivity targets, he said. This story was reported by the Mongabays Indonesia team and first published here and here on our Indonesian site December 9, 2021 and January 4, 2022.

FEEDBACK:Use this formto send a message to the author of this article. If you want to post a public comment, you can do so at the bottom of the page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mongabay.com/2022/01/indonesia-aims-for-sustainable-fish-farming-with-aquaculture-villages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos