PM Modis’ security has failed in the Punjab. Don’t waste time on plots, it’s colossal incompetence

Yesour understanding of what exactly happened with the convoy of prime ministers on the highway between Bathinda and Ferozepur in Punjab probably depends on which side of the political divide you are on. There are facts, pictures, amateur videos, accusations and counter-accusations ranging from an assassination plan to a sham due to the poverty of the crowds at the rally. And then there are the inevitable conspiracy theories.

Here are the facts we know, or think we know. First, there has been a massive and unforgivable security failure. It’s not only that a security protocol so well established for decades that it was set in stone and sclerotic to this day has been broken. This is also what followed after the Prime Minister’s vehicle ran aground on a flyover.

It was parked for several busy minutes next to the side parapet, which is fully exposed on that side. Anyone who might have been on the ground, in a vehicle or on a tree. Normally it should have been in the middle of the highway covered on all sides by other SPG vehicles. A prime minister will not receive a challan for it. Also, as we see SPG men, sharply turned as usual, along the flanks, there just wasn’t enough coverage up front.

The first violation of protocol was that the highway had not been disinfected, as it has for decades now. This is the job of the state police. Didn’t the Punjab police know the prime minister was going down this route? If they have done so, and yet have not disinfected the road, usually by stationing police on both sides at short distances, it is first of all incompetence. If they did not even know that the Prime Minister was driving to Hussainiwala instead of taking a plane, it is not simply incompetence. It’s falling asleep at work.

Now we know the brass of janbazPunjab Pleece (Punjab police daredevil), as they say in these areas, like their nap. But it was still early days, and a prime ministerial movement was taking place. Finally, if they knew about the convoy, but the protesters had already gathered, as they say in their defense, someone needs to know if this was quickly passed to the SPG?

The answer to this question will tell us which conspiracy theory might be more plausible: The first is the BJP that the state congressional government is deliberately exposing the prime minister to an assassination attempt. The second is Congress, which a few minutes earlier the PM learned that the crowd at the rally he was heading to was rather sparse (which it was), so he was too embarrassed to go and drove up. a drama instead.

Are we making too many assumptions here? No less than a full minister of this government, Giriraj Singh, has said that there is a plot to assassinate Narendra Modi using a large caliber rifle or drone. The prime minister also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to assess the president, who expressed his concern in a tweet. And on the other side, Chief Minister Channi and CPC leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called it a sham due to the poor crowds.

Based on the facts, we can also say that it was a national embarrassment. Let no modern nation, much less India with its history of political assassinations, leave its CEO exposed like this. But also that no assassination was planned. Even an intentional assassin should be terribly lucky to be loitering in the exact same place at this point.

So the assumption we can make is that what we saw was an incredible security failure on the part of the state police and the SPG. This highlights the fact that over time all security protocols become mechanical and the people who follow them robotic. Change and improvement are constantly needed. We also see amateur videos where SPG men open the doors of the Prime Minister’s car more than once. Someone, an admirer, is even allowed to present him with what looks like an ornate ceremonial cap. This is not from any VVIP Security Blue Book. The conclusion is the oldest: never waste time looking for plots for what can be fully explained as incompetence. In this case, both by the state police and the SPG.

Also read: What is the ideology of Modi-Shah BJP? You are wrong if you say right, because it is the Hindu left

Ppoliticians, especially those in power, are those most at risk. Particularly in a country like ours, with a history of political assassinations. Nathuram Godse provided a shattering prelude to the founding of the Republic by assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. In early 1965, a few months after his resignation, the all-powerful Chief Minister of the Punjab, Pratap Singh Kairon, was assassinated on the Grand Trunk Road near Sonipat in what is now Haryana. The Punjab, in fact, has the dubious distinction of seeing two chief ministers, former or in service, assassinated. Beant Singh, in 1995, was the second.

Bihar saw Union Minister of Railways Lalit Narayan Mishra bombed in Samastipur in 1975. The decade of the 1980s was the most perilous for public figures in our country as several public figures were consumed by the terrorism. These included Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi just after the start of the new decade, in 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi had already had three attacks on his life as Prime Minister Washington on May 14, 1985, Leicester in June 1986, and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) the same year, a somewhat ridiculous attempt by Rajghat as Rajiv emerged after his prayers on Bapus samadhi. Three shots rang out. The police took Karamjit Singh from a tree with his homemade weapon (coarser than your usual heart big). It didn’t look like it could be shot anywhere at a specific target.

The next one, however, was anything but grotesque. On July 30, 1987, just after convincing both JR Jayawardene and Vellupillai Prabhakaran, Rajiv Gandhi was inspecting a guard of honor in Colombo when a Navy Seaman Wijemuni Vijitha Rohana de Silva, a member of the parade contingent, threw him his rifle, reminding him somewhat of the assassination of Anwar Saadats in 1981.

The assassination of Mrs. Gandhis had led to the formation of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Indian equivalent of the American secret service. Rajiv Gandhi was their first ward, and with each attempt on him, they improved their protocols. The result has been a very, very formidable world-class VVIP security force. The reason why the Gandhi family think the governments VP Singh and Chandra Shekhar made a mistake in denying them the SPG.

But, how safe is the presumption that SPG’s mere continued presence would have saved Rajiv from this young woman with a smile on her face and a bomb belt around her waist? A day before Sriperumbudur, Aroon Purie, editor-in-chief ofIndia today, where I then worked, and caught up with Rajiv in the countryside in Varanasi. We were shocked to see him mingle freely with the crowd. Many threw garlands and bouquets at him as he appeared on stage at a late-night rally. And he, instead of bending down, happily grabbed some and threw them away.

We also caught up with Rajiv during a pit stop on a smalldhaba on the road between Buxar in Bihar and Varanasi. I was too young to have known him, but Aroon had known him from school and raised the question of his rather cavalier character with his safety. He said something like his comeback was that he had become too distant from people. So he had to reach out, let alone the warnings.

Also read: What Farm Laws Roll Back by Modi Government Tells Us About Governing India Like a CM with a Raw Majority

TThe obvious conclusion, therefore, is that public figures, especially during campaign seasons, have this overwhelming urge to be seen with people. Would a group of SPG have convinced him not to expose himself to non-sanitized fans in Sriperumbudur? The answer would be, only if the officers in charge were professional enough not to be intimidated by the stature of their beneficiary. You have to force the boss to listen.

By jumping across this barrier, of course, there are also political pranks and dramas in the name of attempted assassinations. The most famous or the most infamous in our history is now forgotten. On March 15, 1977, a day before the ballot in an election where Congress suffered its very first defeat, a story broke that someone had shot Sanjay Gandhis’ car three times near Amethi. No one was ever caught, not even a serious enough complaint filed, most people laughed. A cheap trick that failed. So that sort of thing happens too.

To come back to our Prime Minister stranded on this road bridge, a security failure must be accepted and corrective measures must be made. The security of prime ministers cannot be a matter of political polarization. With the information available at the moment, I will end this argument with a final point. That in this event, it was the Indian Air Force (IAF) who showed real professionalism, telling the boss that he was not going to fly in this weather. You can see what professionalism and moral courage it takes to say no to your Prime Minister. Only things like that can keep him safe.

Also read: 3 questions for those who dream of beating Narendra Modi, but answer the third first