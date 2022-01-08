The economy is experiencing “strong growth”, according to Prime Minister Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the country’s economy was growing strongly, adding that jobs were also being created.

The prime minister’s message concerned a report, published in a local daily, on the Pakistani stock market’s claim to have made its highest profit in a decade.

“Profits of listed companies grew 59% year-on-year in the first 9 months, despite challenges from Covid,” Prime Minister Imran said.

He hoped businesses and employers would “share these gains” with their workforce.

Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that Pakistan had demonstrated exceptional performance in the fight against Covid-19 compared to other countries in the region. “Pakistan is expected to achieve more than 4% economic growth – which is a major achievement,” he added as he chaired a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group.

“Given that we have inherited a huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unstable financial conditions, a less competitive business environment and less incentive policies for the private sector, the three years of the current government are an economic success, ”he added.

It comes a day after members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Strategy Group on Thursday advised Imran Khan to set up a war room to build a positive government narrative on the economic front.

Members suggested making an improvement in media management amid the prime minister’s dissatisfaction with the performance of government officials on public platforms.

Some of the members who publicly criticize Pakistan’s three-and-a-half-year Tehreek-e-Insaf regime privately praised the government for its economic achievements, at least two meeting participants told the Express Tribune after the meeting.

The government plans economic growth of more than 4% this fiscal year despite the worst balance of payments crisis in 2018, the economic problems due to Covid-19, the high prices of raw materials on the international market and the direct and indirect impact humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

