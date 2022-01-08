Dunleavy makes a bad bet by favoring Trump over Murkowski





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy meets President Donald Trump on Air Force One during Trump’s stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on June 26, 2019 (White House photo by Sheila Craighead)

Let’s face the bitter truth: Former President Donald Trump is a mad, shameless, narcissistic and tyrannical bonkers a guy who put the looney in Looney Tunes. There is, unequivocally, more than sufficient evidence.

So, let’s ask the obvious: why would someone, say, the frozen Republican governor of the North, waste even a New York minute on the guy when he stumbles in Alaskan affairs?

It took a shipment of vengeful chutzpah for Trump, still busy overturning the last election, to suggest he would support Gov. Mike Dunleavys’ re-election next year if the governor promised to give GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski long a thorn. moderate in Trump’s rump. cold shoulder in his candidacy for re-election. Trump has already lent his support to Murkowski’s Republican opponent, former commissioner for state administration Kelly Tshibaka.

Dunleavy’s response? A little tap dancing here, soft shoes there, with a harrumph or two for good measure. Yada-yada-yada and, of course, blah-blah-blah. Stage side exit. His spokesperson said the governor would focus on his own campaign. How exciting.

Although I am predominantly conservative, I have never been a Republican, and unlike many of them, I am certainly not a fan of Trump. A few years ago, I aptly described him as a big-mouthed billionaire, a carnal barker with delusions of grandeur, a narcissist whose campaign success is fueled by the fury bubbling in this country. In a nation of 330 million souls, that Trump could be considered seriously president, let alone nominated by a major party, could be a sign of the end of time. Not really.

He has only worsened since his election in 2016.

Despite Dunleavys’ lukewarm response to Trump’s fiery dragooning of his loyalty, count me among those who would very much like the 12th Governor of Alaska to succeed. He took office with good ideas and he must do something right or the left is afraid he will. He was the target of an almost immediate bogus recall campaign funded by obscure figures who have yet to reveal their identities or detail what happened to the money they raised before their efforts failed. run out of venom. Then there are the endless streams of anti-Dunleavy and anti-Republican letters to the editor, as well as smash-hit articles from Democrat-loving experts, political hackers, and members of a former administration supporting their campaign. sinking of a candidacy of a former boss. .

Considering the reality, Dunleavy should be a huge Murkowski fan. The senator led the charge in 2017 to open up part of the 19 million acre ANWR for oil drilling, something Alaskans have aspired to accomplish for decades. She and the rest of the Alaska congressional delegation have since opened the floodgates for a tidal wave of federal dollars entering Alaska, easing the state’s chronic red ink problem. She and the delegation defended the return of large cruise ships to Alaska and released more than $ 1.5 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, not to mention billions of dollars in the new bipartisan infrastructure law of a thousand. billions of dollars.

National Republican leaders have pledged to support Murkowski’s campaign, but neither that nor his record matters to Trump or the Republicans who want him to go. The Alaska Republican Party even backed its opponent, Tshibaka, in next year’s election. Annoyed GOP highlights Murkowski’s support for abortion rights, her vote against Obamacare repeal, her opposition to the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaughs, she being the first Republican to demand Trump’s resignation after the riot on the Capitol on January 6 and his vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Most recently, she supported US Representative Deb Haaland as Home Secretary. Haaland is a declared opponent of oil and gas development on public lands.

Murkowski was chosen by her father, then governor. Frank Murkowski, to complete his unexpired term in 2002 after being elected governor. The nomination was all the rage, but she was re-elected in 2004, again in 2010 as a written candidate after losing the GOP primary, and again in 2016.

In any of his Senate elections has Murkowski won a majority, with much of his strength apparently coming from the center of the political spectrum, the Liberal Conservatives and the Liberal Conservatives, a no mans-land for Trump and his madness.

Make no mistake, Murkowski isn’t always as conservative as many would like, but given that she derives so much of her support from where most of us live politically, you might not be. blamed for you asking how Dunleavys appeasing Trump could play out. Considering Murkowski’s contributions to the state, past and present, along with his national support and, frankly, the caliber of his opponent, one can only wonder how much Trump can help Dunleavy.

The former president is, after all, crazier than Aunt Martha’s fruit cake.

Paul Jenkins is a former Associated Press reporter, editor of the Anchorage Times, editor of Voice of the Times and former editor of the Anchorage Daily Planet.

Paul Jenkins is a former Associated Press reporter, editor of the Anchorage Times, editor of Voice of the Times and former editor of the Anchorage Daily Planet.

