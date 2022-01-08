Boris Johnson must respond to growing cost of living crisis as new energy prices loom John McLellan

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Boris Johnson must rediscover his political form (Photo: Jack Hill / WPA pool / Getty Images)

Since research firm Cornwall Insight released its findings, personal finance expert Martin Lewis has increased the forecast to 48%, and the Energy Saving Trust research estimates that the annual cost of gas heating for a typical three rooms could reach 1,360. Despite the consensus that increases in gas and electricity prices will be crippling and many suggestions to limit the impact, there is still no real commitment for meaningful action.

Much of the focus has been on the five percent VAT which the UK government could remove, but the increases are such that they might not be noticed on their own. However, removing environmental tariffs, which today represent around a quarter of our energy bills, is another matter.

Register to our Opinion newsletter Register to our Opinion newsletter

It’s all well and good to try and encourage people to adopt more environmentally friendly lifestyles, or stick to a few pounds to subsidize renewables, but these taxes were designed when the costs were much lower, and consumers could take the opportunity to make informed choices.

Boris Johnson dismissed the removal of the fuel VAT as a blunt instrument because the rich would benefit too, a description that old-fashioned Tories who believe in a low-tax economy might find somewhat worrying.

Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Labor calls for investigation of the ‘rich’ following ‘friendly text messages’ between Bori …

The theme continues, with Mr Johnson resisting calls, notably from Jacob Rees-Mogg, to remove the 1.25% increase in national insurance coming in April. For someone who earns 30,000 a year, the combination of tax increases and energy could mean a hit of 500 on net income of 24,000.

This would be difficult enough in times of economic stability, but with inflation expected to hit 7% and the cost of borrowing now certain to rise to keep it under control, it all adds to pressure on budgets. households that few will have experienced; those who remember the days of 15 percent interest rates are now in their fifties and only those nearing retirement will have won in the late 1970s, when general price inflation far outpaced increases salary.

The Resolution Foundation grimly estimates a total impact on average households as high as 1,200 this year.

And let’s not forget the housing tax increases coming in April. While some councils might do their best to keep them low, in overburdened authorities like Edinburgh with already unaffordable spending commitments, the temptation to set anti-inflation hikes to meet wage demands might be too tempting to ignore.

Already, administrations controlled by the SNP are blaming London, despite the deliberate and continued starvation of Scottish government funding of local authorities in Scotland.

But it is undeniable that the great economic levers of general taxation and monetary policy are to be found in Westminster. The UK government has the means to take direct and immediate action to alleviate the worst effects of the sluggish economy, a crisis that is already shaping up to be a political crisis for Mr Johnson, one that will take more than rhetoric to do. face.

He could pull his teeth out of the Downing Street decor fiasco, and although his devilish attitude to the small questions like who is funding the lavish renovation of his taxpayer-funded home could be factored into the attitude. of the public, this is not the case when what is at stake is not the reputation of a thug who refuses to respect the rules but the standard of living of millions of people.

Red Wall voters tired from years of right to work and inaction backed the Conservative Party by the thousands for a better way, but wait for infrastructure projects to upgrade when, as Harold Wilson failed to say , the pound in their pocket is badly affected is not what they voted for.

They might even forgive a few staff parties in Downing Street if they attended them themselves, although the recent drop in polls suggests otherwise, but it’s the working families raising the cost of living that will be chasing them. , not Carrie Johnson’s expensive taste in wallpaper.

Likewise, if the abandonment of the Conservative principle of low tax became a feature of this administration, the 1922 committee would not have long to wait for the 55 letters of confidence from Conservative MPs needed to trigger a leadership challenge.

The test of the May local election should be on the minds, but whatever plans Downing Streets have, much of it hinges on Michael Goves’ white paper on the upgrade that is due to shape them this month, he It is quite possible that they do not include what could happen in town halls. . MPs (and MPs), however, will now hear from their advisers and local associations on how the campaigns are going and that is unlikely to be a resounding endorsement.

But it is time for a recovery of fortunes. First, Omicron’s strategy of keeping his cool and avoiding a return to lockdown without collapsing the NHS could pay off if modeling showing the triple vaccine was successful in reducing severity below that of winter flu. normal is verified. Second, the UK government can still act to reduce the burden on household income.

Green levies and VAT on fuel (at least electricity) as well as the rise in national insurance may disappear, universal credit may increase and the UK government may reassess immediate spending priorities depending on the circumstances.

Here, the response from the SNP Omicron was angry and hurtful in comparison. Less than a year after the Holyrood election, he is apparently at a loss for ideas, except for the restart of the independence referendum campaign when the wider economic circumstances illustrate just how much the creation of a new State would be ruinous.

If May is the test, then as an out of form batsman, Mr Johnson must rediscover the habit of scoring.

John McLellan is a Conservative Councilor in Edinburgh

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers.