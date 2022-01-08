Prime Minister Imran Khan visits China for Beijing 2022 Olympics





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan could be one of the main guests to attend the Beijing 2022 Olympics, which will start on February 4, according to the sources.

The Chinese government and the China Sports Authority are eagerly awaiting Premier Imran Khan’s presence at the opening or closing ceremony, or during the event, the sources told the publication.

According to the head of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the authorities had received an invitation, he confirmed having received one.

Yes, we are in contact with the Chinese authorities and have received a communication. We have forwarded it to the Foreign Ministry through official channels, he said.

The presence of Pakistani prime ministers would be of great importance as some developed Western countries have decided to diplomatically boycott the mega-event.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic.

Although athletes from all over the world will travel to participate in the quadrennial event, no dignitaries from these Western countries are expected to attend the games.

A few days ago, Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to the Chinese premier of the Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), revealed that the premiers were planning to visit Beijing early next month.

It is likely that during his visit the Prime Minister will also attend the Winter Olympics.

It is not yet clear whether the Minister of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fahmida Mirza, who has been in the United States for two weeks and is expected to return in the coming days, will visit China.

Once she returns, we’ll be able to say anything about it, an official said.

