Dangerously Close BJP Flag Group





New Delhi: Two days after a major security breach left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on a Punjab highway for 20 minutes, a video shows a group of BJP employees standing just meters from the Prime Minister’s car . In the clip, a band wearing a BJP flag is seen shouting slogans of “BJP Zindabad“while standing dangerously close to the Prime Minister’s car – a black Toyota Fortuner – across the highway. The car then drives away, with the elite personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG) forming a shield. This is another example of a huge loophole in the Prime Minister’s security that day. Another video shows protesting farmers sitting on the airlift some distance from the Prime Minister’s convoy. Farmers argue that BJP workers have come much closer to Prime Minister Modi than the protesters ever did. Prime Minister Modi was on his way to a rally in Ferozepur when his convoy was caught in the middle of a flyby with protesting farmers blocking the road. BJP workers, heading towards the same rally, were also stranded as traffic stopped. When they realized that the PM’s convoy was also on the bridge, they tried to get closer to his car. Just before the Punjab elections, the incident intensified political clashes between the ruling BJP in the Center and the ruling Punjabi Congress. The Center and the governments of the Punjab have announced separate inquiries. The Center accused the state government and police of violating security protocol despite numerous notices regarding the details of his trip. The Punjabi government alleged that there had been a last minute change of plan in which it had no role. PM Modi had to go to the rally site by helicopter but, due to bad weather, decided to cover the distance of 111 km by road. The central government said there had been several communications with the state government and Prime Minister Modi’s road had been cleared by the Punjab police chief. The Supreme Court, seized of a petition calling for an investigation into the security breach, ordered that Prime Minister Modi’s travel records be kept and that the two investigations be suspended until Monday.

