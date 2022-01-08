Capitol Attack Panel Investigates Potential Criminal Conspiracy Trump | Attack on the US Capitol





The House select committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill is examining whether Donald Trump oversaw a January 6 criminal conspiracy that linked the White House’s agenda to prevent Joe Bidens from being certified with the insurgency, two sources say. high level close to the case.

The committees’ new focus on the potential of a conspiracy marks an aggressive escalation in his investigation as he grapples with evidence suggesting the former president may have engaged in criminal conduct flagrant enough to warrant a referral to the ministry. Justice.

House investigators want to know if Trump oversaw a criminal conspiracy after communications from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others suggested the White House coordinated efforts to stop Bidens certification , the sources said.

The select committee has several thousand messages, some of which suggest that Trump’s White House informed a number of House Republicans about its plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to abuse his role ceremonial and does not certify Bidens’ victory, the sources said.

The fact that the select committee has messages suggesting that Trump’s White House ordered Republican members of Congress to execute a plan to stop Bidens certification is important because it could cause the panel to consider referrals for potential crimes, the sources said.

Select committee members and advisers are first examining whether, in seeking to stop certification, Trump and his associates violated federal law that prohibits obstruction of a session of Congress during the joint session on January 6, have indicated the sources.

The select committee believes, according to the sources, that Trump could be guilty of an obstruction charge given that he did not intervene for hours to end the violence on Capitol Hill perpetrated by his supporters on his behalf.

But the select committee is also examining whether Trump oversaw an illegal plot involving coordination between political elements of the White House plan communicated to Republican lawmakers and extremist groups that stormed Capitol Hill, the sources said.

Trump supporters clash with security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images

This would likely be the most serious charge the select committee could consider referral on, as it considers a range of other criminal behavior that has emerged in recent weeks, from obstruction to potential GOP wire fraud.

Select committee vice-chair Republican MP Liz Cheney referred to the obstruction charge when she read the penal code before members voted unanimously last November to recommend Meadows to Congress for refusing to testify.

The Guardian previously reported that Trump had personally called on lawyers and political agents working from the Willard Hotel in Washington DC to find ways to prevent the Bidens certification from happening on January 6, just hours before the attack on the Capitol.

But House investigators have yet to find any evidence linking Trump personally to the attack on Capitol Hill, the sources said, and ultimately could only recommend referrals on the charge of direct obstruction, which has already been reported. brought against about 275 rioters, rather than for conspiracy.

The Justice Department could still indict Trump and his aides separately from the select committee investigation, but one of the sources said the panel in mid-December had no idea whether the agency was actively investigating crime potential of the former president.

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on the details of the investigation. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to say whether the agency opened a criminal investigation against Trump or his closest allies on Jan.6.

Still, the select committee appears to be heading towards at least a few referrals or recommendations in its final report that an aggressive Justice Department prosecutor could use to conduct a criminal investigation, the sources said.

The select committee examines the evidence primarily to identify legislative reforms aimed at preventing a repeat of Trump’s plan to overturn the election, but members say if they find that Trump has violated federal law, they have an obligation to send it back to the Department of Justice.

Sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department is essentially a recommendation for prosecution has no formal legal weight since Congress does not have the power to force it to open a case, and House investigators no. do not have the power to charge witnesses to a crime.

But a credible criminal referral to the select committee could have substantial political effect given the importance of the January 6 investigation and put pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to open an investigation or explain why he is not. wouldn’t.

Internal discussions over criminal referrals intensified after communications transmitted by Meadows revealed alarming lines of communication between the Trump White House and Republican lawmakers on Jan.6, the sources said.

In an exchange released by the select committee, a Republican lawmaker texted Meadows apologizing for failing to pull off what could have been a coup, saying January 6 was a terrible day not to because of the attack, but because they could not stop Bidens certification. .

The select committee believes messages such as this text as well as remarks by a Republican in the House as the Capitol was attacked could represent part of a White House plot to obstruct the joint session, the sources said. .

In referring to the six-state objections, the text also appears to dovetail with a memo written by Trump’s attorney John Eastman, which suggested objecting to six states, raising the specter that the White House has aired the plan over largely than previously known.

Bennie Thompson, the select committee chairman, added on ABC last week that the investigation found evidence to suggest that the events of January 6 appeared to be a coordinated effort by a number of people to undermine the election. .

The select committee lawyer said in his contempt of Congress report for Meadows that he intended to question Trump’s former chief of staff about the communications he had voluntarily handed over, before breaking off a cooperation agreement and refuse to testify.

Thompson also suggested to reporters that he believed Meadows had stopped cooperating with the investigation in part because of pressure from Trump, but the select committee did not open a separate investigation into witness intimidation against the former president, said one of the sources.

