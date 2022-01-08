Politics
Jokowi’s cabinet called on not to fill vacant deputy minister
Minister of State SecretaryPratiknoconfirmation of the presidential cabinet Joko Widodohas no plans to add people to the post of Deputy Minister (wamen) which is still empty.
Pratikno considers filling the post of Deputy Minister according to the needs of each department.
“As far as I know, there are no plans to add a deputy minister at all. Again, we will see the situation. For example, at the moment the load is heavy for the (ministry) of health, and there is already a deputy minister there. So for now, there is no plan, ”Pratikno said in a statement released by the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (7/1).
For example, Pratikno said he also had no plans to add a deputy minister post in his ministry. According to him, the State Secretariat of the ministry is already institutionally sound.
“No, we do not have a plan at the Secretary of State of the Ministry of State to have a deputy minister. Our team is already strong, there is a minister of state secretary, there is a cabinet secretary and there is a presidential staff office, so no, at the state secretariat of the ministry there is no such plan at all, ”Pratikno said.
Pratikno said that the post of deputy minister in several ministries already exists at the institutional level. According to him, the post of deputy minister is necessary to anticipate the rapid changes of the situation, but that does not mean that it must always be filled.
“The deputy ministers have institutions. Most of the ministries in the presidential decree have a post of deputy minister,” Pratikno said.
“There may be a ministry that in certain circumstances needs a deputy minister, the job is there. But if it doesn’t need to be, it doesn’t need to be held, it doesn’t need to be provided. It is the president’s policy. concerning deputy ministers, ”he added.
Jokowi’s government cabinet currently has a total of 23 deputy minister seats. Nine of them are still vacant.
Indonesian Political Review (IPR) executive director Ujang Komarudin said many of these deputy minister positions were a form of job sharing held by Jokowi.
The division of these posts, Ujang said, is about political parties or those who support and help Jokowi to be able to continue his leadership in the second term.
Likewise, the director of the Voxpol Center, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, also considered that the post of deputy minister was only a division of posts in support of political parties.
Because, Pangi said, there is no interest or urgency in the presence or absence of a deputy minister in the Jokowi government cabinet. He felt that the existence of deputy ministers so far was in conflict with the main tasks and functions of the branch under the direction of the minister.
“Because the deputy minister can be replaced by a director general (director general). There are strategic positions in the ministry, and in fact they are much more functional than the deputy ministers,” Pangi said.
