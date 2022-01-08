Security breach during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab sparks political storm | Main developments

BJP Workers Hold Protest In Chennai On Friday Against Punjab Government Over “Security Breach” During Prime Minister Modi’s Visit | PTI

The “lack of security” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur in the Punjab on January 5 sparked a political storm. The central government and the government of the Punjab have ordered separate inquiries into the matter.

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard a petition regarding the “lack of security” and ordered the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC to “seize and secure” all documents related to Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab from state police and central agencies.

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders prayed for Prime Minister Modi’s long life. Protests were also held against the government of Punjab by BJP workers in New Delhi, Chennai, Shimla and Patna.

“There should be no disruption in providing security to the prime minister during his visit to a state,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Congress leadership to sack Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, while Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blamed Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the “breach of security”.

Stating that the country has lost two prime ministers due to security breaches in the past, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: “The prime minister belongs to the whole nation. There can be no compromise regarding its security. The security breaches that occurred during Modis Visits to the Punjab are serious. “

What happened?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a scheduled visit to the Punjab on January 5 to attend a rally in Ferozepur, a border district.

The Interior Ministry (MHA) said in a statement that the prime minister’s convoy had taken the route to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala because weather conditions did not allow his helicopter to take off.

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy stranded on airlift in Ferozepur, Punjab, January 5, 2022 | PTI

About 30 km from Hussainiwala, Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded at the Pyarayana Bridge for about 15 to 20 minutes on National Road 5 when a group of protesting farmers blocked the road. The farmers demanded the dismissal of the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Interior, Ajay Misra Teni, whose son Ashish is one of the accused of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The 5 main developments:

1. On Friday morning, the Chief Secretary of the Punjab submitted a report to the central government on the security breach during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state. An FIR was filed against 150 unidentified protesters by Ferozepur police for blocking the route of the prime minister’s convoy on January 5. .

2. A team of three members of the Interior Ministry (MHA) arrived in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Friday to interview senior police officials, including the DGP, in connection with the “security flaw”. The panel includes Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, Balbir Singh, Co-Director of the Bureau of Intelligence (IB) and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG). On Friday, the three-member team interviewed a number of senior officials at the BSF sector headquarters in Ferozepur, about 10 km from the scene of the incident.

Police attempt to clear the road for Prime Minister Modi’s convoy in Ferozepur, Punjab, January 5, 2022 | PTI

3. On Friday, the Supreme Court, seized of a petition concerning the “breach of security”, asked the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC to “seize and secure” all documents related to the visit of the Prime Minister of Punjab Police, IB and SPG. Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and IG Santosh Rastogi of the NIA have been tasked with assisting the Registrar General in executing court orders.

4. Haryana CM Manohar Lal on Friday demanded the imposition of a presidential regime in the Punjab because of the “security breach” involving the prime minister. Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it a “criminal conspiracy”, while BJP leader Tarun Chugh called for the dismissal and arrest of Punjab Interior Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and DGP S Chattopadhyaya for their alleged failure to secure a route for Prime Minister Modi’s convoy. BJP workers also staged a protest against the government of Punjab outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP workers hold protest against Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Patna on Friday | PTI

5. Punjab Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu at a press conference on Friday accused Prime Minister Modi of “defaming the Punjab and the Punjabiyat”. Meanwhile, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet: “What has happened at our borders is a major breach of national security. Will the Prime Minister speak about it one day? #PangongTso #China “