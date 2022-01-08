In the Pakistani TV series, an awkward scene on the honeymoon and Ramzan. The viewers can’t stop laughing





Pakistani television soap operas have historically been well received in the subcontinent. But one scene from Geo Entertainment’s Aye Musht-e-Khaak has left even Pakistanis scratching their heads, it’s a honeymoon conversation. Pakistanis cry emojis on Twitter.

In the scene which has also become a subject of joke for many on the microblogging site, a husband is seen convincing his wife to travel to the United States for a honeymoon. But the woman refuses to cite studies and Ramzan. According to Dua, played by Sana Javed, the honeymoon is prohibited during the holy month of Ramzan. She tries to explain to her husband, who barely understands religion, how very important Roza is to her. The awkward conversation abruptly ends when Dua steps out. The scene caught the attention of even Pakistanis who did not see the show.

As has been the case before, PEMRA or the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has also come under attack. A Twitter account by the name of Mona Alam wrote: After PEMRA’s senseless notification to ban intimate scenes, this is how romance is shown in our dramas. Which is much more uncomfortable to watch with Family rather than an innocent hugging gesture. PEMRA banned hugging scenes in October last year.

After PEMRA’s stupid notification to ban intimate scenes, here’s how romance is shown in our dramas.

Which is much more uncomfortable to watch with family rather than an innocent hugging gesture https://t.co/FOiVspTWEN

– Mona Alam (MonaAlamm) January 6, 2022

Another user said she couldn’t breathe, displaying crying emojis alongside the show’s now controversial clip.

I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/0zW6l5ABSf

– Iman (@baiiman) January 5, 2022

There were also those who greatly appreciated the quality of the shows broadcast by Geo Entertainment. One user wrote: Geo will make dramas so awful then promote them like no tomorrow but literally pay no attention to dramas like Alif and Jo Bichar Gaye making it clear why geo is and will remain the worst channel ever . They expressed their anger at Geo for undermining other shows.

Geo will make such horrific dramas, then promote them like No Tomorrow, but literally pay no attention to dramas like Alif and Jo Bichar Gaye, making it clear why geo is and will remain the worst channel ever. https://t.co/3sn3HBRmzs

– Fatima ~ (@itsFatimaahere) January 6, 2022

Although this is supposed to be a very serious scene, many users have found it hilarious. Others believed it was necessary to disinfect their ears after watching and hearing the scene.

It’s hilarious even though it wasn’t meant to be pic.twitter.com/jldtzTXJVX

– Sam (@ SamKhan999) January 6, 2022

It’s time to disinfect my ears

– Nayab (@ overthinker45) January 6, 2022

A handful by the name of Imman expressed shock at the lack of censorship and the way the scene aired in the first place. To this one user replied: Welcome to the Pakistani drama industry.

Welcome to the Pakistani drama industry.

– Humair4561 (@ Humairkhan4561) January 5, 2022

Another user named rabab, while mocking the Musht-e-Khaak scene, wrote: my three remaining brain cells are rolling back and forth like a drum that fell from a truck after watching this.

my three remaining brain cells are rolling back and forth like a drum that fell from a truck after watching this. https://t.co/KNzK8ku4D5

– rabab (@sehlaingethora) January 5, 2022

