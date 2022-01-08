How Biden and Boris Johnson came to the same place on virus politics

LONDON On the evening of December 21, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared from 10 Downing Street to tell anxious Britons they can move forward with their Christmas plans, despite an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases. Almost at the same time, President Biden stepped onto a podium in the White House to give Americans a similar green light.

It was a striking, albeit unintentional, display of synchronicity from two leaders who started out with very different approaches to the pandemic, let alone politics. Their convergence on how to handle the Omicron variant says a lot about how countries are dealing with the virus, more than two years after it first threatened the world.

For Mr Johnson and Mr Biden, analysts said, the politics and science of Covid have pushed them towards a policy of trying to live with the virus rather than putting their countries back on a war footing. It’s a very risky strategy: hospitals in Great Britain and parts of the United States are already on the verge of overflowing with patients. But for now, it’s better than the alternative: shutting down their savings again.

A Tory prime minister trying to deal responsibly with Covid is very different from a Democratic president trying to deal responsibly with Covid, said Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster in Washington. And yet, he said, their options aren’t that different anymore.