PM Modi security breach: 18 hours after security breach, Punjab cops register FIR; no mention of PM Modi | India News







BATHINDA: It took 18 hours to register an FIR after PM Modis' convoy got stranded at a bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur highway in Punjab for 20 minutes in a major security breach as a group of protesters blocked the road at 1:05 p.m. on January 5 when he was en route to the village of Hussainiwala on the Indo-Pakistan border. The FIR was recorded at 7.40 a.m. on January 6 against unidentified people.There is no mention of the PM caught in the blockade and the case was registered under Article 283 (danger or obstruction on public road or navigation line) of the IPC which provides for a fine of 200 Rs for the culprits as punishment. The case was brought on the complaint of police officer Birbal Singhs, who according to the FIR reached the overflight at 2:30 p.m. on January 5 an hour and a half after the prime minister got stranded, either returned to Bathinda airfield and returned from the poll. – Bound state without attending any event. The FIR said the inspector went to the scene after being informed that unidentified people were staging a protest on the Moga-Ferpozepur road and therefore the road for those on their way to a BJP rally was been blocked. This included VIPs. Kulgari Police Station SHO Birbal Singh finished his assignment, went to the police station and registered the case.

Punjab BJP Secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra said: It is very strange that the Prime Minister of the country is blocked at 1:05 p.m. and Ferozepur police were not informed of the blockade until 2:30 p.m. Then they took so long to register the FIR. The Punjabi government sent a report to the MHA on the security breach on Friday, saying state police had registered an FIR and a two-member committee had been formed to investigate the case. Sources said the MHA was informed a day before the prime minister’s visit that the Punjab police did not secure any blockades along the route. MHA Deputy Secretary Archana Varma sent a notice of presentation to Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja, asking her to respond by Saturday evening why no action should be taken under India’s 1969 service rules ( discipline and appeal), concerning the security breach during the Prime Minister’s visit. .

The route clearance was given without adequately addressing the safety concerns raised at the Jan. 1 and 2 meetings, the advisory said. In accordance with the regulations and established procedures, the SP was tasked with making adequate security and logistical arrangements during VVIP visits and developing contingency plans by deploying a sufficient number of security forces.

The emergency rehearsal for the road trip from Bathinda Air Base to Ferozepur took place on January 4. Adequate security deployment was not made for the VVIP cavalcade movement the next day as the road was blocked by tractors and wagons about 30 km from the National Martyrs. Memorial to Hussaniwala, according to the notice.

SSP Maluja said the role of the Bathinda police belonged to Jeeda village and all was peaceful that day. A three-member MHA team began its investigation in the Punjab on Friday. The team led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security) at the Cabinet Secretariat, visited the Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, BSF Sector Headquarters and Bhisiana Air Base.

