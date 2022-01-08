Ignoring Donald Trump didn’t work out, Joe Biden lashes out at “defeated former president”





For most of his first year in office, President Joe Biden bet he could move the country beyond the division of his predecessor by restoring a sense of normalcy in the White House, by practicing mainstream politics. which he learned over decades in the Senate. and as a vice president and largely ignoring the man he calls the old guy.

It did not work.

So on Thursday, Biden put aside his hopes of no longer having to engage directly with Donald Trump and attacked him, using an impassioned speech on Capitol Hill to convey the urgent need to confront Trump and Trumpism.

We have seen it with our own eyes. Rioters threatened these rooms, threatening the life of the Speaker of the House, literally erecting gallows to hang the Vice President of the United States of America, Biden said from the National Statuary Hall.

What haven’t we seen? He continued. We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the crowd to attack, sitting in the private dining room of the White House Oval Office, watching it all on TV and doing nothing for hours on end while the police were attacked, lives in danger, the capital of nations under siege.

Later, Biden was even more blunt, even though he refused to say Trump’s name. He was just looking for an excuse, a pretext, to cover up the truth, he said about Trump’s lies about voter fraud. He’s not just a former president. He is a defeated former president.

The extraordinary moment, in which a sitting president accused his predecessor of holding a dagger at the throat of America, of American democracy, marked a turning point in Bidens’ strategy to deal with Trump and his continued promotion of the baseless claim that the 2020 election was tainted with fraud.

The president’s speech tacitly acknowledged that his predecessor, far from fading away, remains the most powerful force in Republican politics and a credible rival to Biden in 2024. And for Biden, who throughout the past year has articulated the importance of promoting democracy rather than autocracy around the world, it also signaled his willingness to face more directly the challenges Trump poses to democratic values ​​at home, which have shown little sign of dissipation in the world. year since a violent mob attempted to block the certification of Bidens’ election victory.

The approach has its risks, including giving Trump better opportunities to hit Biden with his own edges, an opening that Trump seized on Thursday with a series of angry statements accusing the president of supporting open borders, unconstitutional mandates and corrupt elections.

But continuing to ignore his predecessor also carries a real danger for Biden. Recent polls suggest that millions of Americans are at least somewhat willing to tolerate or support political violence against partisan opponents.

Republican-controlled states are considering or adopting restrictions on voting rights. Trump supporters seek to control the machinery of elections in key states, potentially giving them the power to block an outcome they oppose. Substantial majorities of Republicans in the polls say they believe the 2020 election results were illegitimate.

Trump’s influence over the Republican Party remains strong; he’s trying to be his de facto kingmaker, and he’s posing as his favorite for the 2024 presidential election. His false claims about electoral fraud continue to divide Americans.

Last month, the two presidents shared a rare fact: congratulating each other. In an effort to address vaccine hesitation among many Trump supporters, unvaccinated Americans are disproportionately unvaccinated, Republican Biden praised the work of previous administrations on coronavirus vaccines, prompting Trump to express his gratitude .

Since his inauguration, Biden has repeatedly condemned the violent assault on Capitol Hill and has even criticized Trump by name a few times. Yet before Thursday he had never as president taken such a blunt and aggressive tone against Trump and his lies or the Republicans who allowed it.

He values ​​power over principle, Biden said of Trump. Because he considers his own interests more important than the interests of his country and the interests of the Americas. And because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.

President Joe Biden addresses reporters as he departs with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Column Hall after speaking in the Statues Hall of the United States Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 riot. (Ken Cedeno / Pool via AP)

Frank Luntz, a Republican strategist, said returning to a contentious tit-for-tat would only alienate Trump supporters the administration hoped to vaccinate.

We can save millions of lives around the world, but when we tear each other apart like we did on Jan.6, the damage can be irreparable, Luntz said.

It was not clear whether Bidens’ willingness to confront Trump so directly signaled a lasting change in message or a one-off event motivated by anniversary demands. Biden has been described as deeply involved in preparing for the speech and determined to make sure he tackles not only the crowd but also the former president who inspired him.

At the same time, however, Biden wanted to avoid signaling that he had renounced bipartisanship altogether and gave himself a rhetorical loophole by including a line declaring that he will always seek to work with Republicans who support the rule of law. and not one man rule.

But the overall aggressive posture of the discourse was a change in the approach of administrations. Last month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked why the administration doesn’t respond to Trump’s lies more often, said the administration decided that raising and giving more fiery arguments laden with the former president’s conspiracy theories is not constructive, nor is it what the American people elected him to do.

Rioters were seen scaling U.S. Capitol Hill during the January 2021 siege (Photo / AP File)

Michael Chertoff, the former Homeland Security Secretary to President George W. Bush and Republican, said Biden’s change was necessary because Trump’s false statements about the 2020 election and the assault on Capitol Hill constituted a threat to national security. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have released several assessments concluding that such disinformation has encouraged domestic extremists to commit violence.

Considering Trump’s ego, it’s absolutely appropriate to look him in the eye and say, I know what you did, it’s not appropriate and it won’t happen again, Chertoff said. The president had to show that I did not shrink from the call of what is happening.

David Axelrod, former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, said Biden should keep the same tone going forward regarding Trump.

Tackling Trump, who remains deeply unpopular outside his base, could be smart policy, especially if it brings him back into the fray, Axelrod said, adding that it was necessary to confront the ideology that fueled the attack on the Capitol. Difficult to assume this without facing the author and main provider of the lie.

Even when Biden faced Trump, there is little sign the address will change the behavior of Republicans beholden to the former president and reluctant to cooperate with Biden.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican House Leader, said in the days following the riot that Trump bears responsibility for the violence, only to travel to Mar-a-Lago to preserve his relationship with the riot. ‘former president. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., The Senate Minority Leader, has been more forceful in his condemnations of the former president, but some longtime Conservatives are showing growing anxiety over Trump’s continued grip on the left.

Karl Rove, a former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, criticized Republicans who for a year excused the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol in an opinion piece this week on Wall Street Newspaper.

Biden, with a slim majority in Congress, struggles to unite his party behind his priorities: pushing forward a bill on climate and social spending as well as federal voting rights legislation. The president’s approval ratings have been low, in part because of rising inflation and the pandemic, making adoption of his platform even more crucial ahead of the midterm elections.

Pressed by reporters after his remarks on whether his remarks would only deepen divisions in America, Biden said he did not intend to create a contemporary political battle with Trump.

But he said the franchise was vital moving forward.

The way you have to heal, you have to recognize the extent of the injury, Biden said. You can’t pretend. This is serious stuff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/ignoring-trump-didnt-work-biden-goes-after-a-defeated-former-president-7711016/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos