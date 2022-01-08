Will Prime Minister Khan’s government stabilize?





Prime Minister Imran Khan currently faces several obstacles. Significant obstacles include the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) report on the foreign funding dossier of the PTI and the opposition. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have both announced a long march.

However, despite all of this, Prime Minister Khan presented an optimistic and positive front and said the PTI-led government was going to make a difference. In a recent interview, Prime Minister Khan said that the next three months for the PTI government are very important. He also said he did not feel threatened by “corrupt parties”.

On the matter, senior journalist Haroon-ur-Rashid said Imran Khan only gave the impression of being optimistic. On a show for a private news channel, Haroon-ur-Rashid said that whenever Imran Khan is in trouble, he always shows himself confident and gives his best performance.

Further, he explained why Prime Minister Khan said the next three months will be important. According to the senior reporter, there are secret talks that the United States will release the coalition support fund canceled by the Trump administration for Pakistan.

It is important to note that in 2018, US President Donald Trump suspended more than $ 1.1 billion in security assistance to Pakistan. The United States made the move after accusing Pakistan of failing to act against armed groups such as the Afghan Taliban. As a result, this increased tensions between the two countries. However, Haroon-ur-Rasheed said that due to Afghanistan, the United States is now looking to improve relations with Pakistan. Therefore, there is a good chance that the United States will release the support fund.

The Coalition Support Fund (CSF) is not aid but the reimbursement of expenses incurred by the Pakistani army in the context of counterterrorism operations which indirectly help US forces to stabilize Afghanistan. Qualifying it as aid is in itself a fabrication https://t.co/pDfHVdp6fz

– SHAFAAT SHAH (@ INFANTRY28) September 2, 2018

Major developments to come in Pakistan?

Second, Haroon-ur-Rasheed said prices for palm oil and cooking oil would also fall. This will happen due to international market trends.

In addition, the decision on the new Army Chief of Staff (COAS) will bring stability to the country, Haroon-ur-Rasheed said. Recently, Prime Minister Khan said he had so far not thought of an extension of General COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure.

The current year has just started and November is far away. So why are there concerns about the extension of the mandate of the chief of the army, said the prime minister during a one-on-one meeting with the chief of the Islamabad bureau, Khawar Ghumman.

However, Haroon-ur-Rasheed noted that Imran Khan will soon announce the decision of a new SFOC. He will do just as former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan announced the replacement of former COAS General Aslam Baig in 1991. As President, Mr. Khan has twice used a constitutional amendment that gave the President broad discretionary powers to dismiss a government and override government choice. chief of the army.

It is important to note that the situation is still fluid, but if these points materialize then it will be a watershed moment for the PTI government.

