Khalistan separatists plan to portray Prime Minister Modi as anti-Punjab | Latest India News
While it is also understood that the game of these Western countries is to keep India on its guard and on its hot coals, the biggest plot is to discredit the Prime Minister and the BJP in front of the eyes of the Sikh community and punjabi.
It was in the run-up to the vote in the historic 2014 election, when I went to Amritsar for an interview with then-BJP chairman Amit Shah, hence his very close friend, Arun Jaitley, said. locked in an electoral competition with then Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh. As the plane headed to Raja Sansi Airport and the Golden Temple appeared on the ground, he told me that he would like to pay homage to Harmandir Sahib first before going to meet Jaitley for a election meeting and lunch. Before reaching the Temple, Shah told me that he did Kar Sewa as a teenager for two weeks after the complex was damaged after Operation Blue Star in 1984. Shah said: Without them we would not wouldn’t be here today. At Harmandir Sahib, Shah remained prostrate on the ground for some time as he paid homage to Saint Guru Granth Sahib. He did the parikrama then went to meet Arun Jaitley for a Kadi Chawal lunch. Amritsar’s election proved interesting with Jaitleys, then-incumbent BJP deputy for the holy city, Navjot Singh Sidhu, staying out of the countryside and his wife and deputy Navjot Kaur Sidhu sulking throughout the countryside. Internal sabotage allowed the captain to win the election by a nice margin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the same point of view towards the Sikh community and misses no opportunity to return his absolute respect to the gurus, whether in Punjab or Bihar. He also believes that the Sikh community is the key to India’s integrity and prosperity. It is for this very reason that he struck down the three agricultural laws on Guru Purab and demanded an apology from the farmers for not being able to explain the laws and their benefits to them.
Under the mask of farmers, pro-Khalistan separatists play an evil game against India as they sit in the lavish environments of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. While it is also understood that the game of these Western countries is to keep India on its toes and its hot coals, the biggest plot is to discredit the Prime Minister and the BJP in front of the eyes of the Sikh and Punjabi community. in India. It also serves the electoral interest of all political opponents of the BJP in the Punjab.
Despite the extreme provocation of exposing Prime Minister Modi to a possible extremist threat from Sikh groups, very active across the border with the support of the Pakistani deep state, in Ferozepur, the BJP and the government did not will not fall into the trap of making it a community problem. The senior leadership of the RSS also understands the play very well and it is for this very reason that the BJP did not separate from Akali Dal in previous assembly elections despite open opposition to power against the regime. scored by Prakash Singh Badal. The Modi government and national security planners understand the sensitivities of a border state like Punjab and also know the actors at play in creating tension in the state.
While curbing any government or party commentary that may be misinterpreted, India will make a total diplomatic effort to bring justice to banned SFJ leaders like GS Pannu in the United States and Multani in Germany. Security agencies, on the other hand, have already started eliminating the enemy in the Punjab so that Afghan weapons, ammunition and heroin do not find their way through Pakistan to fund and promote militancy in the State. With Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan facing a battle for political survival, it is quite obvious that the pressure will be diverted to India in the coming days.
While it is absolutely necessary to get those who fan the so-called Khalistan flames to book, security agencies should also do a PM Modis protection security review as a 20 minute exposure (on the flyby of Ferozepur on January 5) for the most targeted man. in India, thanks to inane enforcement agencies, is criminal.
