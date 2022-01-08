Georgian judges attend fundraiser launched by controversial Trump lawyers WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA – Two of the lawyers involved in President Donald Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 Georgias election this week held a fundraiser for six of states’ top judges, Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray has learned.

The fundraising invitation for three Georgia Supreme Court justices and three Appeals Court justices says it is hosted by Brad Carver and Alex Kaufman.

In the infamous January 2020 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Alex Kaufman is the Alex nominated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as one of the attorneys representing the president listens to the call.

Brad Carver was one of the separate lists of GOP voters hoping to be counted by the US House of Representatives instead of the legitimate and legal voters chosen by Georgian voters.

William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs questions the judgment of the judges for this fundraiser.

The thing I hear about judges and lawyers is that they are taught in law school to stay blameless, and that is certainly not the case. It’s just beyond me, the judgment here, Perry said.

All justices, Supreme Court Justices Verda Colvin, Shawn Lagrua and Carla McMillian and State Court of Appeals Judges Christopher McFadden, Trea Pipkin and Andrew Pinson refused to speak to Gray.

The justices campaigns have referred Gray to the recently retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, who has championed fundraising.

Just because someone has taken a stand in court doesn’t mean we’re banning that person from civic engagement, Melton said.

Melton said the best practice for showing freedom from bias is to accept donations from people across the political spectrum.

It is as wide open as the doors of the courthouse. And that’s the best way to manage. So, you are going to see all kinds of positions represented. Popular and unpopular, and that’s the way it should be, Melton said.

Former White House ethics counselor for George W. Bush, Richard Painter, retorts that lawyers donate to judges for a reason.

They want people in the courts who will decide cases their own way, Painter said.

And Painter said judges should avoid any appearance of bias.

These are not ordinary cases. These are cases involving elections, the heart of our democratic system, Painter said.

There is nothing illegal about fundraising. In Georgia, judges are elected and must raise funds for their campaigns. Judges from 38 states are elected.

It really bothers me that it’s allowed in our system, but also that individuals choose to do it. It is their choice. They might say no, but they don’t, says Perry

