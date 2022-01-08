



While the belief that politicians are there for themselves, are fundamentally untrustworthy, and are all equally bad, is widely held, this is not serious analysis. In fact, such an opinion, even so often expressed in cocktail lounges up and down the country, indicates the naivety of politics. Many MPs and MPs from all parties are diligent and sincerely believe their policies will improve the lives of their constituents.

Unfortunately, it does not follow that every politician passes these tests, or that elected officials are invariably of the caliber the job requires. There is a lingering instinct, in every era, to believe that the current crop of parliamentarians is particularly poor, though history has no shortage of morons, crooks and charlatans. But the conduct of politics at the present time is sufficiently sloppy, casual and blithely impervious to public opinion and external realities to be a real cause for concern.

Analyzes of what many see as an objective decline in standards of conduct, competence and reliability focus on all sorts of factors: increasingly polarized political discourse, disinformation peddled by digital media, the malicious influence of financial interests or from illiberal activism, nativism and populism, the growing sense of division between the governed and the establishment. As these disparate suggestions imply, it’s not confined to one party or one country, post-truth politics and disaffection are allegations directed at all sorts of personalities. It’s pretty clear, however, that there are clear instances where the public is served poorly by their leaders, and they start at the top. Not a week a day goes by without Boris Johnson being arraigned for breach of the rules, or manifest misrepresentation of the facts, inexcusable recklessness or refusal to account. Part of this is, of course, the fact that his political opponents are making hay or trying to create outrage over a trivial matter. But far too many things are not. This week we’re back to the wallpaper saga again. It doesn’t matter if it matters a lot or people care about it a lot. But it is very important that Mr Johnson omitted crucial information (some derogatory texts) in his testimony to Lord Geidt. Whether or not that made a difference in the findings is irrelevant, as is investigators’ acceptance of standards that the Prime Minister did not intend to mislead. The point is, it’s not good enough. All politicians eliminate the occasional loophole, but Mr Johnson does it over and over again. Christmas parties, favors to party donors, circumventing parliamentary procedures and due diligence, making claims that go beyond the best turn of questions and turn into demonstrable lies that no politician, not even one with the Prime Minister’s remarkable ability to dodge consequences, should not be able to get away with this. He is not alone, but his cavalier attitude sets a terrible example. When it unilaterally changes travel rules without taking into account discussions between home nations, what message does that send about cooperation and respect for devolved governments? If he hasn’t come back to his bogus claims about heating (in this week’s PMQs), why should anyone be surprised if John Swinney twists the Covid numbers to make claims they don’t support not ? There are many examples of sharp practice and casual indifference in all parties; indeed, politicians around the world, from Donald Trump to Emmanuel Macron, have been guilty of blatant distortions, playing with the crowd’s worst instincts and irresponsibility. But such behavior must be held responsible. We have a right to expect higher standards from our representatives. The greater danger is that if poor driving like this is not challenged, it becomes the norm. If, seeing their opponents get away with it, many politicians adopt the same low standards and despise the electorate, even the sanction of throwing a lot will not lead to improvement. It’s rot, and it’s got to be cut now.

