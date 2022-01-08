Jokowi alludes to Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution, LaNyalla: Time for People’s Co-operatives to Stand Up





HALUAN PADANG – Regarding President Joko Widodo’s statement, he officially announced the revocation of the business licenses of hundreds of companies on logging concessions and mining and coal mining permits in several regions of Indonesia. Received serious attention from the President of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti. In the President’s statement, regarding the mandate of Article 33, paragraph 3, of the 1945 Constitution, which states that the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the State and shall be used for the greater prosperity of the people. According to LaNyalla, it is time for this step to be followed by implementation on the ground. By offering the greatest opportunity to individual businesses, through cooperatives, to manage natural resources independently. “I support it and I appreciate it. Because that’s what we are fighting for. Cooperatives as popular enterprises are one of the hatches of the national economy. Non-state and private. It is. the idea of ​​the founding fathers of the nation which is contained in the essence of article 33 paragraphs 1, 2 and 3 “, he declared, Friday (7/1). Continuing, these efforts are one of the shortcuts to overcoming the problem of poverty in the regions. Because according to LaNyalla, people are fed up if they have a measurable income and sustainable economic activity. “People never venture outside. As long as they have the ability to access clothing, food, shelter, children’s education and health insurance, that is enough. Already rich. who are greedy and accumulate wealth are not the common people. But they are only a handful, “he added. LaNyalla also called on President Jokowi to also revoke mining licenses granted to locations or islands banned for large-scale mining. “Like a gold mining permit on Sangihe Island. It must also be revoked and canceled. Because it clearly violates the law number 1 of 2014 concerning the management of coastal areas and small islands, ”he concluded. As reported, Jokowi’s statement was made when he officially announced the revocation of the business licenses of hundreds of companies on forest land concessions and mining and coal mining permits in several regions of Indonesia.

