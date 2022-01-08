Kazakhstan orders to shoot protesters without warning

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whose country sits on the United Nations Human Rights Council, on Friday ordered its security forces, reinforced in recent days by Russian paratroopers – to shoot protesters in cold blood, without warning.

Kazakhstan was swept away by huge, increasingly violent protests over the past week, sparked by a rise in fuel prices on January 1. The protests broadened to include criticism of government corruption, resistance to political repression, and demands that Tokayev and his still-powerful predecessor, Soviet-era strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev, step down from power.

Dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with police, and the government says at least a dozen police were killed, one of whom was reportedly beheaded. Government buildings have been stormed and vandalized in the commercial center and the former national capital, Almaty.

The Russian effort to bolster the Kazakh security forces has turned into a full-scale military intervention, with more than 70 troop transports landing at Almaty airport, which was forcibly taken back from protesters, Reuters Noted.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says he ordered his troops to shoot to kill to quell a nationwide uprising https://t.co/OQMe9ZmAO9 pic.twitter.com/jjrxjNp9YA – Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC), a Russian-led regional military alliance that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as well as Kazakhstan, said 2,500 peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan so far, and more could be sent if necessary.

Tokayev describe the deployment as a counterterrorism operation in a televised address to the nation on Friday, denouncing the protesters as bandits and cronies of foreign powers plotting to overthrow him.

Terrorists continue to damage public and private property and to use weapons against civilians. I ordered the police to shoot to kill without warning, he announcement.

Kazakh President issues kill order to quell protestshttps://t.co/YbVd7yP1PA – America’s Voice (@VOANews) January 7, 2022

The militants have not laid down their arms, they are continuing to commit or preparing for crimes, Tokayev said.

Those who do not surrender will be eliminated, he vowed.

Tokayev said the uprising had been brought under control, thanking the Russian leader Vladimir Putin for help with the CSTO countries and the authoritarian governments of China and Turkey.

China had indeed entered a period of rocky relationships with its neighbor Kazakhstan before the uprising, in part because Kazakh leaders believed that the costs of joining China’s Belt and Road infrastructure program outweighed the benefits. They also criticized China for its selfishness and insensitivity to Kazakhstan’s water needs and for invoking coronavirus restrictions to slow rail traffic from Kazakhstan to China as Chinese trains cross the border unimpeded.

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping sent a support message in Tokayev on Thursday, stating that the Beijing regime resolutely opposes outside forces deliberately creating turbulence and inciting a color revolution in Kazakhstan, a reference to Tokayev claims that the protest movement was fomented by Western powers to undermine his diet.

China stands ready to provide the necessary support to Kazakhstan to help it overcome its difficulties. Whatever the risks and challenges, China is a trusted friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, Xi told Tokayev.

Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan also supported Tokayev in a teleconference Thursday, offering condolences to those killed in the riots and helping quell the protests.

We deeply regret the incidents and the deaths in Kazakhstan. Peace and stability in Kazakhstan are our top priorities. Turkey will always continue to be on Kazakhstan’s side, a spokesperson for Erdogan said.

Although Tokayev has already made conciliatory remarks about meeting with protest leaders to discuss their grievances, he scoffed at the notion as nonsense pushed by Western governments on Friday.

What negotiations can we conduct with criminals, murderers? he said.

This appeared to be a rebuke of the Biden administration, which said Thursday it was closely monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and had questions about the CSTO’s military intervention.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Thursday underscored US support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and expressed concern over the national internet blackout imposed to quell protests.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday repeatedly condemned acts of violence and destruction of property by protesters, but also said the United States, and frankly the world, would monitor any violations. human rights.

Price seemed strangely concerned about the Russian intervention in Kazakhstan, but despite urging reporters, refused to unequivocally condemn it.

We again call on the CSTO peacekeepers and law enforcement partners with our partners to respect human rights in order to support a peaceful resolution. This is what the United States maintains. This is what we are ready to help facilitate in any way we can, he said.

Kazakhstan was elected to a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) in October, despite its long history of political repression, strongman rule and the questionable elections that brought Tokayev to power in 2019.

The election of Kazakhstan to the main human rights body of the world organization means that it is recognized as an active and responsible participant in the promotion of international standards in the field of human rights protection and freedoms, said UNHCR when announcing Kazakhstan’s two-year siege.

On Friday morning, UNHCR was quiet on violence in Kazakhstan.

A spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted On Thursday, the United Nations is monitoring the situation very closely and has been in contact with several Kazakh officials, although Tokayev has not been named among them.

During these exchanges, calls for restraint, abstention from violence and promotion of dialogue to deal with the situation were reiterated by Natalia Gherman on behalf of the Secretary-General, the spokesperson for Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric.