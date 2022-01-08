IIM students and faculty write to PM Modi on rising intolerance





Group of Indian Institutes of Management students and faculty write letter to Prime Minister Narendra modi asking him to speak out on the rise of intolerance in the country, NDTV reported on Saturday. Your silence in the face of growing intolerance in our country, Mr. Prime Minister, is discouraging for all of us who value the multicultural fabric of our country, the letter said. Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. the letter was signed by 183 people, including 13 faculty members from IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bengaluru. He said calls for violence against communities based on religion and caste identity were unacceptable. Several incidents of intolerance have been reported across the country. The latest being provocative speeches calling for violence against Muslims and disruption in Christmas celebrations and attacks on Christians. There is a sense of fear in our country now that places of worship, including churches, have been vandalized in recent days, and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters, they said. . All of this is done with impunity and without any fear of due process. The signatories urged the prime minister to stand firm against forces seeking to divide the country. We call on your leaders to turn our minds and hearts, as a nation, away from inciting hatred against our people, they said. We believe that a company can focus on creativity, innovation and growth, or it can create divisions within itself. We want to build an India that is an example of inclusiveness and diversity in the world. Five faculty members from IIM-Bangalore wrote the letter, reported Indian express. They are Associate Professors of Public Policy Deepak Malghan and Hema Swaminathan, Assistant Professor of Decision Science Rajluxmi V Murthy, Assistant Professor of Strategy Prateek Raj and Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship Dalhia Mani. Rising intolerance At a dharam sansad, or religious parliament, held in the town of Uttarakhands Haridwar between December 17 and 19, members of the Hindutva group and seers asked Hindus to buy weapons to commit genocide against Muslims. During the same weekend that the Haridwar event took place, the Hindutva Hindu Yuva Vahini group had organized an event in Delhi where people took an oath to die and kill to make India a Hindu nation. In December, Chhattisgarh police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj after insulting Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse at an event in Raipur. Meanwhile, Hindu supremacists had attacked Christians or disrupted Christmas celebrations in many states, alleging forced conversions. On December 29, a group of Hindu supremacists attacked a Dalit family residing in the village of Tukkanatti in the Karnatakas Belagavi district after accusing them of having converted their neighbors to Christianity. One day after Christmas, a statue of Jesus Christ was desecrated in the cantonment of Haryanas Ambala. Last week, a widely shared video showed a group of women in a Dalit house repelling Hindu supremacists in the Karnatakas Tumakuru district. The women questioned the men who allegedly broke into the house and tried to stop the Christmas celebrations. While some disturbance incidents have made the news for example, in Assam silchar, Haryanas Pataudi and Pandavpura in Karnataka, several others have not been reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1014598/your-silence-emboldens-hate-filled-violence-iim-students-faculty-members-tell-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos