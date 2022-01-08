Former aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens up about yet another party in Garden No 10 during 2020 lockdown, World News





Dominic Cummings, former aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has made yet another claim over another lockdown break party at the Downing Street garden party. In his latest blog post, Cummings alleged that the Guardian photo which showed Johnson’s staff laughing and joking at the rally when such festivities were banned in the country was not a “party” or a “violation of the rules”. The photo was apparently taken on May 15, 2020. He then said that the investigation should be conducted into the “Socially Distanced Drinks” email sent on May 20, 2020, adding that Johnson had told “multiple lies about the holidays in December 2020” and had coerced or encouraged them to ‘others to say false things to the media. READ ALSO | Israel Defense Forces to create guidelines for soldiers on social media In his message, he noted: “I was sick and got home to bed early in the afternoon, but I was told this event had definitely happened.” Part of his post read: “The Prime Minister’s failure to fire people who could not do their jobs properly made his own terrible decision-making worse and resulted in the deaths of more people needlessly. problem worsened throughout 2020. “ “In my opinion, it would not be fair if most of the officials who went to the garden for a drink on May 20 should be punished because, given the nature of the invitation, a junior official would be justified in thinking ‘this must somehow being within the rules or X wouldn’t have invited me ‘”, he added. READ ALSO | Residents of the United Arab Emirates are working on a Friday for the first time; Saturday-Sunday to be the weekend The garden party photo did not go well with British citizens, especially those who lost their loved ones during the pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc across the country with a record increase in cases over from last week. On the one hand, the ministers, who had vouched for Covid measures during this period, urging citizens to respect social distancing and avoid public gatherings, are now criticized. On the other side of this fiasco, there is a fuss over the “insider” who leaked the photo.

