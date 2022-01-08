The PANRB Minister publishes the latest provisions relating to the ASN work system during a pandemic





Pekanbaru, InfoPublik – The Minister for the Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo has set up a new work system for the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN). The working system is listed inCircular Letter (SE) from the Minister of PANRB Number 01 of 2022concerning the third amendment to the circular letter of the Minister of the PANRB n ° 23 of 2021 relating to the adjustment of the work regime of ASN employees when the restrictions on associative activities are applied during the Covid-19 pandemic . This circular, which was signed by the Minister of PANRB on January 5, 2022, was issued taking into account the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the policy on the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) and the state of the spread of Covid-19. Here is the detail of ASN’s working rules as set out in the Minister’s SE Minister of PANRB Number 01 of 2022:



A. Government offices in non-core sectors

1. Java and Bali

a. PPKM level 1, up to 75 percent of employeeswork from the office(OMF).

b. PPKM level 2, up to 50 percent of WFO employees.

vs. PPKM level 3, up to 25 percent of WFO employees.

D. PPKM Level 4, 100% employeesWork at home(FMH). 2. Outside of Java and Bali

a. PPKM Level 1, up to 75 percent of WFO employees.

b. PPKM level 2, up to 50 percent of WFO employees.

vs. PPKM Level 3, a maximum of 50 percent of WFO employees. If a COVID-19 cluster is found, it will be closed for five days.

D. PPKM level 4, up to 25 percent WFO. If a COVID-19 cluster is found, it will be closed for five days. B. Government offices Core sector

1. Java and Bali

a. PPKM Level 1, a maximum of 100 percent of WFO employees.

b. PPKM Level 2, a maximum of 75 percent of WFO employees.

vs. PPKM Level 3 and 4, a maximum of 50 percent of WFO employees. 2. Outside of Java and Bali

a. PPKM level 1 and 2, maximum 100 percent WFO.

b. PPKM level 3, maximum 100 percent WFO.

vs. PPKM level 4, maximum 50 percent WFO. C. Critical Sector Government Office

1. Java and Bali: PPKM level 1, 2, 3 and 4, 100% maximum of WFO employees.

2. Outside Java and Bali: PPKM level 4, maximum 100% of WFO employees. This SE modifies the working system listed in the attachment to the previous SE as it is adjusted to the PPKM and the status of the spread of Covid-19. The SE minister of PANRB n ° 23/2021 which has been modified several times, most recently by the SE minister of PANRB n ° 25/2021 is still valid and becomes an integral part of this SE minister of PANRB n ° 01/2022 . (Mediacenter Riau / yan / toeb)

