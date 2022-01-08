Under Xi Jinping’s Presidency, China’s Control Over Religious and Ethnic Minorities Grows

Under Xi Jinping’s presidency, China’s hold over religious and ethnic minorities has grown. According to the Geneva Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s control over the country involves extensive monitoring and enforcement of the religious practices of ethnic minorities. more than half of the population is not affiliated with any religion, with the Christian minority making up around 5% of the population and Muslims making up only 2% of the population.

Since Xi Jinping took office as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the country has undergone notable cultural changes. The Xi administration has constantly tried to create a China that conforms to Xi Jinping’s thinking.

Previously, Xi Jinping’s reflection on Chinese-style socialism for a new era was officially mentioned at the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, according to the Geneva Daily.

Aiming to rule China with the rule of law and following socialism with Chinese characteristics (as mentioned in the 14-point policy), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to consolidate the social control of the state and rule the country with an iron fist.

However, with Chinese authorities systematically dismissing all international concerns and denying allegations of mistreatment of their citizens, and even Islamic countries failing to defend their cause, there is little hope of relief for beleaguered Chinese Muslims. .

On the flip side, with top-notch surveillance tactics and rapidly evolving artificial intelligence and associated technology, western China has become a dystopian region where everything from vehicle license plates to use of citizens’ entrance gates, is monitored.

