Biden has just delivered the strongest rebuke of Trump’s coup, but what will he do about it?





I don’t think anyone has ever said that Joe Biden is a great orator. In fact, he’s probably one of the least gifted presidential speakers I can remember. Maybe George Bush Sr. was just as mediocre, but that doesn’t mean much. However, yesterday, January 6, Joe Biden gave the best speech I have ever heard him give and I suspect it is actually remembered as an important speech. The speech marked a change of tone and substance on an issue of monumental importance which hopefully signals a new strategy in an attempt to save our democracy.

Despite opening his campaign in 2019 with a strong condemnation of President Trump’s unscrupulous behavior and a call to “restore America’s soul,” Biden hasn’t really spoken much about the lingering Republican threat to the United Nations. democracy since taking office. And he scrupulously avoided talking about Donald Trump because the White House was said to have feared raising the disgraced former president further. But the anniversary of January 6 was the day they decided to put democracy at the top of their agenda and it wasn’t too soon.

Biden’s speech was fiery and rhetorically effective. Although he never used his predecessor’s name, he fought against Trump, which simply cannot be avoided anymore whether the White House likes it or not. Biden went straight to the jugular, referring to Trump 16 times in the speech, calling him a “defeated former president” (emphasis on the word defeated), stating that Trump’s outsized ego will not allow him to admit that ‘he lost. And it’s the truth, Donald Trump is the biggest loser in the history of the world.

The former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He did so because he values ​​power over principle. Because he considers his own interests more important than the interests of his country, than the interests of America. And because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He cannot accept having lost.

Biden almost certainly had real hope that he could bridge the bipartisan divide when he took office and was determined to give the old college a try. He is thrown in the sponge. He made it clear that the Republican Party is just as guilty as Trump. While praising those who stood up for democracy (which can be relied on with one hand), he said this about the others:

Too many others are turning this holiday into something else. They no longer seem to want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes.

They don’t even want to be the party of the Prince of Darkness, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who showed up on Capitol Hill for the commemoration and stood next to his daughter, the only two Republicans to attend. . (Right-wing media immediately attacked his throat, of course.)

At the moment of silence for the deceased Capitol police, only two Republicans showed up.

Representative Lynn Cheney. And his father. The 80-year-old former vice president.

An extraordinary picture of the current state of politics in this country. pic.twitter.com/IJ2YS2y2yN

Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2022

RELATED: Democrats Kiss Dick Cheney at Memorial Event on January 6

He didn’t give up on the MAGA cult either, which I think was brave:

Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who incited and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throats of America and American democracy. They did not come here out of patriotism or out of principle. They came here with rage – not in the service of America but rather in the service of one man.

You can’t love your country only when you win. You cannot obey the law only when it is convenient for you. You cannot be a patriot when you embrace and allow lies.

Understandably, he was instantly criticized by Republicans fiercely shaking their pearls and claiming he was “divisive” (nothing new in there) and whining that Biden was “politicizing” on January 6, which is hilarious. No one other than former House Speaker Newt Gingrich had the courage to bring up Lincoln to slam Biden, however, and spoil him so badly:

If you read Lincoln’s inaugural address and Biden’s speech today, you’ll understand the difference between the greatness that brings us together and a vicious, wicked partisan hack trying to drive a deeper rift in the country than it is. supposed to lead.

Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 6, 2022

Gingrich must reread this speech:

Let us fervently hope and pray that this mighty scourge of war will pass quickly. Yet, if God wills this to continue, until all the riches accumulated by the two hundred and fifty years of unrequited labor of the slave man are shed, and until every drop of blood drawn with the whip be paid by another drawn with the whip. the sword, as it was said three thousand years ago, it is therefore still necessary to say “the judgments of the Lord are quite true and just”.

Basically it was “we can put the country back together, but if you think we’re going to go back to the way it was, you’ve got something else to come”. Interestingly, in response to a reporter’s question, Biden echoed Lincoln’s famous words “let us strive to heal the nation’s wounds” when he said, “the way you must heal, you must recognize the extent of the injury, ”which is something Lincoln, after four years of bloody Civil War, already knew, but he certainly would have appreciated Biden’s understanding of the situation.

The undisputed leader of the modern Republican Party, Donald Trump, himself issued a series of hysterical statements in which he said that Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America”, and claimed that Listening to it was “very hurtful to a lot of people.” (He also went through his usual litany of lies about the 2020 election in tedious and obsessive detail, as he does most of the time.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., And his friend Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Held a little press conference that no one watched in which they pitched conspiracy theories that the FBI would have sparked the insurgency and otherwise inconsistently babbled.

Greene: I don’t want anything to do with a government that is so obsessed with regime overthrow in our own country pic.twitter.com/8jFHE53Xtc

Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2022

Biden said we’re at an inflection point in history and I agree. Our policy is not normal and it is not improving. If anyone thought Trump stepping down “would break the fever,” he would need a new thermometer. The question now is what is it and what are we going to do about it?

Biden will be traveling to Georgia next week to talk about voting rights legislation and the desperate need to shore up our electoral system. Will he be able to rally the two Senate divas, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, to the cause and persuade them to authorize an exception to systematic obstruction to save our democracy? At this point, that’s really the only question, isn’t it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/01/07/biden-just-delivered-the-most-forceful-rebuke-of-coup–but-will-he-do-about-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos