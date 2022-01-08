In the face of deadly drought, Somalia’s amorphous electoral rhetoric could spark armed conflict – Middle East Monitor

Somalia faces uncertainty due to the long delayed parliamentary elections. The country was already grappling with prolonged droughts, floods, famines and locusts that hampered development. The constitutional mandate of the executive and the legislature has ended. Article 91 of the provisional constitution of Somalia states that “the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia shall serve for a term of four years from the day on which he takes the oath of office of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with article 96 of the constitution. ”According to this, the incumbent President was elected and sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia in February 2017.

The current dichotomy between senior levels and the security implications

During elections, it is desirable that fragile countries strengthen security as an antidote to instability. Militarily, Somalia depends on friendly countries, including Turkey and the United States. Al-Shabaab has stepped up its attacks on the Somali army, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Turkish-trained troops during political instability in the country. Turkey has been training Somali troops for four years as part of a military training cooperation agreement concluded in 2010 between the two countries. According to the assessment, one of the three Somali troops is to be trained by Turkey. So far, more than 2,500 members of the Somali National Army have been trained by the Turkish military, with a target of 5,000.

According to the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu, two-thirds of the Somali National Army were trained in Turkey or received training at TurkSom, a Turkish-run military training center, which is the largest military center in Turkey. Ankara abroad in the horn of the African nation.

Some of the Somali government partners have accused the Somali military of their involvement in the country’s ever-changing politics, especially the questionable parliamentary elections. As a warning, the UK and other Western countries have urged the National Army to withdraw from politics or they will cut funding. Throughout history, Somalia has had a terrible experience of how highly contested and controversial elections can lead to uncertainty. For example, the last time Somalis went to the polls was in 1967, when the late Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke was elected president. Sharmarke’s government did not last too long and he himself was assassinated by a gunman under mysterious circumstances. In 1969, after days of chaos and instability in the country, the military seized power in a coup. During the military era, Somalis did not witness any fair and honest election except electoral-type events where the authoritarian government openly rigged.

Root causes of intermittent conflict

Somalia is a young country, which is recovering from the legacy of the civil war that broke out in 1991. This is the second term that successive governments of Somalia have failed to orchestrate the election of. one person since 2012, when Somalia was recognized as a permanent government since the 1991 civil war. In the 2016 elections, the federal government and federal member states agreed on an indirect election model. However, this model was a blessing in disguise, and the process was relatively balanced. Former President Hassan Sheikh, accused of interfering in the electoral process, was not re-elected. The incumbent president, who was elected in February 2017, insisted that his government grant universal suffrage; this ambition turned out to be in vain.

After several meetings between the leaders of the central government and the federal member states on the model of the election, on September 17, the two parties agreed on indirect parliamentary elections. Even this political agreement was met with a lack of political will and commitment on the part of political leaders. On April 12, the People’s House unilaterally invalidated the agreement and granted the executive and legislature two more years of extension. This resulted in public outrage, a split in the national army and widespread condemnation. On the other hand, several battalions revolted against the government and withdrew from their positions. As a result, clashes were observed between government forces and troops loyal to the opposition. On April 28, the president abandoned the two-year term extension and transferred responsibility for the election to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. Two days ago, now, the President suspended the powers of the Prime Minister, which led to a smear campaign against each other. This chronic conflict can trigger an armed conflict in its own right as all parties appear to lack the political maturity that this country currently needs.

Lack of integrated efforts within the opposition and lack of a unified showcase

The efforts of dissenting voices are limited by the division within. They continue to reprimand the instinctive actions of the incumbent president in a different way, while not offering rational options. This division diluted the scale of their efforts. Two presidents and a prime minister are part of the opposition group under the aegis of the “Council of presidential candidates”. Their statements reflect backlash when the government makes a political mistake. Unfortunately, they do not present unified efforts and a workable plan beyond the government of Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. The worst part is that sometimes the opposition utters nihilistic political rhetoric with a clan mentality that can trigger hostility between the clans.

The hesitant role of the international community

The international community offered no bark and no bite. They don’t stop screaming from the rooftops. Somalia depends heavily on the support of the international community. As such, they have an undeniable influence on Somalia’s policymakers. While respecting Somalia’s sovereignty, the international community can intervene with the warring parties to bury the hatchet.

For example, Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia since 2011, built infrastructure, increased the budget for Somalia’s airport and port, and trained government troops. In this regard, the Turkish government would be a good mediator for this political stalemate among senior officials. But, if Somalia’s partners are reluctant to enter this quagmire, then the conflict may take longer.

Recommendations

In order to remedy the intermittent political wrangling, I suggest:

Mature moment and momentum are drastically needed;

A cessation of hostilities is desperately demanded;

A negotiation for the fallacious will of senior officials;

Turkey and the other partners should play their role as interlocutors. Especially Turkey, which has a deep influence on the Somali government because of its support. With this soft power, Turkey, as an emerging middle power, could take a bold step to pressure the current government to hold elections.

