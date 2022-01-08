As PM security breach sparks argument, old animated videos of farmers chasing Modi go viral

The controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in the Punjab has not died down. And now, old animated videos showing PM Modi being chased and attacked by mobs have started to circulate on social media. The videos, which are at least a year old, are still on the Internet and were uploaded by radical groups in Punjab.

The videos went viral again after the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade during an overflight in Punjab on Wednesday amid protests by farmers. The breach of security has sparked a furious debate and a Center vs. State battle that is now before the Supreme Court.

Large numbers of people on social media have expressed their shock and horror at the radicalization among young people who have created such radicalized content to the core, and uploaded and shared it on the internet with impunity.

BJP chief Kapil Mishra said on Twitter: “What is shown in the video was attempted during the flyby. It’s serious.” Twitter user Atul Ahuja said: “This is pure hatred. Glorify the assassination and lynching of the Prime Minister.”

Another Twitter user by the name of North East Girl said: “What happened with Modi Ji in Punjab is not just a coincidence. It is a well-organized plan. It is a year-old video of how Khalistani portrayed and dramatized PM’s assassination. “

A cheeky gun culture and violence have been at the center of popular Punjabi music videos. Sections of society have often been horrified by the radicalization among young people who create such videos and post them on the Internet.

The agitation of farmers against the central agricultural laws further fueled this content. Concerned about the aggressive lyrics and violent visuals, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana recently ordered authorities to check such deeply problematic music videos. The Punjabi government has tried, without much success, to curb the trend. There was talk of forming a culture commission, but not much has happened.

In one of these video clips titled “Fer Dekhange” on YouTube, Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade can be seen blocked by a crowd on a bridge. Crowds reportedly arrived on the scene in tractors, indicating that they were farmers.

As the cavalcade comes to a halt, the animated version of PM Modi is seen getting out of his car. A few from the crowd immediately started running towards the Prime Minister’s car, prompting his security service to flee.

The following image shows PM Modi trying to escape the crowd but fails to do so and is soon surrounded by people, some of them armed with sticks. Before the end of the video, the PM is shown curled up on the ground.

In another motion picture clip, uploaded to the short video app TikTok, PM Modi is seen lying on the ground behind a tractor.

PM MODI SECURITY BREACH

Wednesday’s security breach raised several questions and sparked a political brawl. While the BJP claimed the incident reflected Congress’ “murderous intent”, the government of Punjab – which is led by Congress – claimed there was no threat to the prime minister’s life.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi even cited a “live example” on India Today TV when approaching a group of protesters who docked his convoy on Thursday.

Former Indian Interior Minister Gopal Krishna Pillai said not only the Punjab police but also the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should also be held responsible for the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab.

