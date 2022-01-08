The money seized will not be returned to a Montrealer accused of threatening Donald Trump





WASHINGTON A Quebecer awaiting trial for allegedly sending poison to President Donald Trump in 2020 does not have the right to recover more than US $ 2,000 seized by authorities, a US federal judge ruled on Friday. Justice Dabney L.

WASHINGTON A Quebecer awaiting trial for allegedly sending poison to President Donald Trump in 2020 does not have the right to recover more than US $ 2,000 seized by authorities, a US federal judge ruled on Friday.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich sided with prosecutors who argued that the money, which was seized from Pascale Ferrier during her arrest at the U.S. border in September 2020, should not be returned.

Lawyers representing Ferrier, who is being held in a Washington, DC jail, argued in a virtual court appearance that she needed money to buy basic items, including food, and to call his family in Canada while awaiting trial.

“We’re really here to give Ms. Ferrier the ability to get all the shampoo she wants, to get all the toiletries she wants, to get all the underwear she wants, to being able to communicate with his family, which is more expensive, obviously, because they are in Canada, “said Eugene Ohm, a federal public defender. He noted that most prisoners have access to the money of their own. bank accounts or close family.

But the prosecution argued that the money was evidence that could be presented in court. “It’s powerful evidence to be able to show the jury at trial what the accused had in her possession when she came, including the full amount of change,” prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court.

He also said that a sealed dossier regarding actions Ferrier allegedly taken after his arrest, which are still under investigation, suggests that the return of the money could pose a “serious danger to the community”.

The alleged actions referenced in the sealed file, as well as disciplinary reports from two detention centers where Ferrier was held, suggest Ferrier should undergo a jurisdictional hearing to see if she is fit to stand trial, Friedman said.

“If we end up having a trial in this case here in Washington, there will come a time when we will have to determine whether this case can be tried or not,” he told the court.

Friedman asked the court to order Ferrier to undergo a 30-day mental health assessment, a motion the defense opposed. This assessment would require Ferrier to be transferred to another facility.

Friedrich did not rule on the request on Friday, instead asking the prosecution to provide more information on the duration of the assessment. She said a defendant in a case before her has been waiting since September for a similar assessment.

The defense argued that Ferrier is fit to stand trial because it understands the nature and possible consequences of the proceedings.

“The government has presented no evidence that it does not understand the nature of these proceedings,” said David Bos, one of Ferrier’s lawyers.

Ferrier is accused of sending a letter containing poisoned ricin to Trump in the White House. She also faces several federal charges in Texas, where she allegedly sent threat letters containing the poison to law enforcement officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2022.

By Jacob Serebrin in Montreal

This story was produced with the financial assistance of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated that Ferrier was arrested in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/national-news/seized-cash-wont-be-returned-to-montreal-woman-accused-of-threatening-donald-trump-4934552 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos