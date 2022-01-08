Global Leapfrogging – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Can China take the plunge into the future? There is no doubt that the Chinese dragon “Can and Will” if the world does not unite to blunt this fast and fluid leap. during WWII. The key idea was to bypass heavily fortified enemy islands instead of trying to capture each island to achieve the end goal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ‘s new Strategic Support Force (SSF) to pursue “leapfrog development” and advance military innovation. Cyber ​​warfare would also allow China to leapfrog through technology transfer and exploiting adversary weaknesses. President Xi is vigorously pursuing his favorite One Belt and One Road (BRI) proposal.

President Xi Jinping’s leapfrogging would allow China to reach its global destinations quickly and not waste time, manpower and resources en route. American statesman John Adams, who served as president from 1797 to 1801; “There are two ways to conquer and enslave a country: one is by the sword; the other is by debt. In this game, China takes a step to conquer more countries through the debt trap and turns out to be a global tyrant. This global problem requires a common global solution of like-minded nations to counter China’s expansion.

China has been the biggest obstacle to India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and UNSC despite Nehru seeing it wise to get the PRC to the UN. The other four permanent members, the US, UK, France and Russia have expressed support for New Delhi’s membership.

Globalization has not only brought about greater global economic integration and interdependence, but also the rise of China’s new economic power and growing economic influence in Asia, the Central Asian republics, Europe, Africa and South America.

The New Year 2022 was greeted between Indian and Chinese troops with a candy swap. But why this mirage of bonhomie on the Indian side as the PLA relentlessly builds infrastructure near the LAC and the Chinese build a bridge over Lake Pangong Tso in illegally occupied Indian territory to help deploy troops for their future purposes? aggressive. In another provocative posture effort, China recently renamed the Sela Pass, eight villages and towns, four mountains and two rivers of Arunachal Pradesh what they like to call Southern Tibet.

Australia is also suffering from trade coercion from China. China’s aim in using such tactics is to send a message to other countries about resisting Chinese aggression: “If you oppose Beijing, you will suffer, and no one can or will help you.” Australia will not be the last to suffer at the hands of China, unless other countries come together to form counter-coalition groups capable of acting together to support each other.

Immediate actions to counter Chinese hegemony:

First of all, each compelled Chinese country must wage its own battle and have a plan to counter in its best interest.

India and the United States must bring together countries which have suffered trade or other constraints from China and which are likely to be vulnerable to such coercion in the future.

India should withdraw recognition of Tibet as part of China, which Nehru recognized in 1954. Previously, Indian politicians were afraid or reluctant to do so.

Recognize Taiwan as an independent nation. The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have sworn to annex Taiwan for years and are setting up the People’s Liberation Army to achieve this goal and continue with a threatening posture of strength. The United States must live up to its pledge to support Taiwan at a dead end. contingency.

India should insist that the current Dalai Lama be allowed to follow the traditional method of identifying the next Dalai Lama to be his successor. Tibetan Buddhists believe that the next Dalai Lama will be reincarnated and identified by a council of senior disciples. The Chinese government insists it has the right to anoint its successor. China’s attempts should be vigorously opposed by India and the world.

Muslim nations should be convinced to recognize the Uyghur government of East Turkestan-in-Exile (ETGE) in Washington, which is made up of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Tatars and others. “Xinjiang” is a Chinese colonial term which literally translates to “the new territory”.

It is obvious that instead of seeking to resolve disputes between its neighbors in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, China seeks to impose its will on others, with whom it shares land and sea borders. China, however, is keen to enforce its rules when it comes to its territorial claims.

The Quadshave emerged as a force to resist Chinese maritime and economic aggression. Quad members Japan, Australia and India, democratic nations with capable armed forces who are clearly interested in stopping Chinese hegemony. Quad is not a security alliance at this time, but it may develop into a security alliance of some sort in the foreseeable future. Or Quad can expand to include many more nations and not always be a security alliance – only time will tell and how China reacts to these developments.

A new “Middle East Quad” (United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates and India) or Quad2 has also been created. Economic and strategic competition between the United States and China forces the Gulf countries to choose between the two. The main trading partners of the United Arab Emirates are China, India, Japan, the United States and Saudi Arabia. Despite the difficult talks to counter China, its trade with the United States and India is growing at a rapid rate. Indian trade has grown by almost 50% in the year 2021. Ask yourself how far each member of the Quad will go to reduce economic and trade interdependence with China, which is very important to all.

The United States also announced a new trilateral defense partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom (AUKUS). It is a new three-way strategic defense alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It will also work together in the Indo-Pacific region to counter the growing threat from China.

India-France-Japan trilateral as a security framework in the Indo-Pacific is at a serious stage of formation. It will also bolster the recently launched UKUS, which purports to provide a security platform in the South China Sea.

The United States and security institutions are all seeking to block China’s military surges in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region. All of the above groupings are a step in this direction. The United States must protect the security interests of its allies in the region, resolve trade wars and most importantly not allow China to erode its status as a superpower.

Not all Chinese jump attempts will be successful if like-minded domestic partners are willing to take risks and act together. One thing is certain: Nations must be bold and unite as investor members to create an environment conducive to blunt the aggressive designs of Chinese hegemonism across the world.

*Patial RC is a retired Indian Army infantry officer. Possess a unique experience of service in active CI operations across the country and in Sri Lanka. Regular writer on military issues in professional journals. The veteran is an avid mountaineer and hiker.