Boris Johnson urged to ban Bain from getting government business after SA state capture report





The chairman of the state capture commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Lord Peter Hain called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing business with the UK government.

He called Bain’s conduct “outrageous” and “despicable”.

The State Capture Inquiry called on law enforcement to investigate Bain. Former UK government minister Lord Peter Hain called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing business with the UK government following the release of the state capture investigation report last week. The report was scathing about the involvement of management consultants from the United States with the SA Revenue Service and recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate his conduct, which could lead to lawsuits against Bain for the award of contracts to the group by SARS. The report highlights contempt for government procurement legislation to extend what was originally supposed to be a six-week contract for around 2.6 million rand, into a contract that lasted 27 months and cost SARS around 164 million rand. In view of Bain’s “illegal” role in SARS, the report recommended that all of Bain’s contracts with state departments and bodies be reviewed for regulatory and constitutional compliance. In a letter to Johnson, Hain said the recommendations were “surprising, confirming” the deep concern South African authorities have had over Bain’s despicable activities in this company. “That a multinational corporation like Bain behaves like a willful and conscious accomplice in the corruption of those who intend to undermine the South African state and its democracy is scandalous. I therefore find it totally unacceptable that Bain & Co is allowed to operate commercially in the UK and is approved by your government by contracting work with government departments and public sector bodies. “ In 2017, British firm Bell Pottinger was kicked out of the UK Public Relations and Communications Association for its propaganda campaign in South Africa which served the Guptas. The report revealed that Bain was aware of the appointment of former commissioner Tom Moyane before it was announced, and that former managing partner of Bain, Vittorio Massone, had frequent meetings with former president Jacob. Zuma. He also found that Bain and Moyane presented detailed plans for the restructuring of SARS even before Moyane’s official appointment. The investigation found that Bain’s coordinated restructuring for SARS had hampered him in his ability to collect revenue and enforce tax law. Bain & Company released a statement on Thursday saying it supports the state’s capture investigation, but found the conclusion it came to regarding its advisory work disappointing. “While we remain supportive of the commission and its work, we are disappointed that Part I of the commission report misrepresents Bain’s role in SARS. Although we made mistakes in our work with SARS, we remain convinced that we in no way deliberately or knowingly support the state capture in SARS or elsewhere, ”the statement said. Receive top business stories by email every day of the week. Go to the Fin24 home page.

