Fear of angering Trump has prompted Japan to flip-flop on U.S. drone purchase





Japan reversed in 2020 its decision to cancel the acquisition of US-made reconnaissance drones because of their huge costs in deference to then-US President Donald Trump, who was promoting US-made exports. American weapons, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The government of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told Washington in the spring of 2020 that it would not buy the Global Hawk drones, but reversed its decision this summer after Tokyo gave up in June of the same. year its planned deployment of land developed by the United States. based on Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense systems, they said.

The about-face was prompted by fears that the cancellation of the Global Hawk acquisition “angered Mr. Trump, who insisted on exporting American-made weapons,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

The policy change reflected “excessive consideration for Mr. Trump,” the source said.

The acquisition costs of the drones, which the deployment by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force could begin by March, amounted to 61.3 billion ($ 528 million), while operating expenses and maintenance amounts to 13 billion per year.

Japan’s Defense Ministry aims to deploy three Global Hawk drones to ASDF Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan for about 20 years at an estimated total cost of $ 263.7 billion.

In March of last year, the ASDF launched a 70-person unit at the base in Misawa to prepare for the deployment of the drone.

In 2014, the Defense Ministry decided to purchase Global Hawk drones to monitor North Korean military installations after Pyongyang carried out its third nuclear test in 2013.

However, remote controlled unmanned drones are not able to protect themselves or launch attacks.

“It is impractical to fly them in the airspace of other countries,” said a Defense Ministry official.

Global Hawk drones, controlled from the ground via radio and satellite communications, collect images and electronic information at an altitude of over 15,000 meters, higher than that of commercial aircraft.

While Japan was eager to use the drones for surveillance in the East China Sea, where Tokyo is engaged in a territorial dispute with Beijing, the Global Hawks that Japan intends to deploy are designed to monitor land areas. and modifying them for observation at sea would entail massive costs. costs.

A review of the procurement plan led by then Defense Minister Taro Kono also took into consideration a possible increase in maintenance costs, with the US Air Force planning to withdraw the type of drone that will be deployed. by Japan, the production of major components having already been stopped. .

Kono announced in 2020 the decision to drop the planned deployment of the Aegis Ashore missile interception system, citing technical issues and rising costs amid strong local opposition.

