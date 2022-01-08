Connect with us

BJP leaders pray for PM’s long life after alleged security breach

Several leaders and ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have offered prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an alleged security breach during his visit to Punjab.

Modi had to cancel his visit to Punjabs Ferozepur on Wednesday as his convoy was stranded on an airlift for more than 15 minutes as protesters blocked the road to the village of Hussainiwala in the district.

The Center called this a major security breach.

However, Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi rejected the request and said there was no threat to the prime minister’s security. He did, however, express his regret for what had happened.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday visited Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar with other BJP leaders and prayed for the prime minister, PTI reported.

The minister posted a video clip of him performing an aarti on social media.

For the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote on the post.

It was clearly a case of conspiracy, he said. We prayed before the Lord in search of divine blessings for the long life of the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, members of the BJP’s women’s wing were seen praying for Modis’ welfare at temples across the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also prayed for Modi. On Twitter, Chouhan said Modi lives in the hearts of the public and is India’s crown jewel while posting photos of the puja.

It has increased India’s honor, respect and self-esteem around the world, the chief minister wrote. We are building a glorious and prosperous India.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also posted photos and videos of him doing a puja for the long life of prime ministers.

Sarma condemned the alleged breach of security and warned that if another such incident happened, it would not be tolerated by BJP workers and Indian citizens, ANI reported.

Today, BJP workers and the public in Assam prayed, by executing Maha Mrityunjaya, for the long life of Prime Minister Modis and for common sense to prevail over Congress. The way they tried to assassinate the Prime Minister revealed the party mentality to the Indian people.

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed a hawan for the prime minister at Kamalasagar Kalibari in Siphajila district.

Pujas were also offered in all 60 constituencies state, reported North East today.

I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi long life and good health by laying a wreath at the feet of Mother Kali, Deb said. The genuine love of millions of Indians will give new impetus to the future of Modijis.

Several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted wishing the safety of the prime ministers.

What happened when Modis visited?

Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning and was supposed to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Later, he was to go to a rally by helicopter.

The Center said the trip was delayed by bad weather. As the visibility did not improve, he eventually traveled by road. The convoy was stranded about 30 km from the memorial as protesting farmers blocked the road.

Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau should have anticipated the protests because the road to Hussainiwala passes through Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur the epicenter of agitation against agricultural laws, The quintet reported.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister of Punjab said the change in plan to travel by road had not been communicated to the state government. We have been informed by the prime minister’s office that he will be traveling by helicopter, Channi said. This is where a decision to travel by road was made by their [central] agencies and agents.

However, the Center claimed that state police authorized Modi to travel by road.

Channi said officers persuaded some protesting farmers the night before to end their unrest, but others gathered in Ferozepur.

Farmers have their demands and today if some people demonstrate peacefully here it should not be seen as a threat to the Prime Minister’s security, he said. I call on everyone, especially the BJP, not to play politics on the issue. Nothing like that had endangered his safety in the Punjab.

